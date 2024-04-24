COMMISSIONER MILLER URGES GO TEXAN PARTNERS TO APPLY FOR MEGA GRANT PROGRAM

MEGA grant applications must be submitted by May 16, 2024

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting applications for the GO TEXAN Marketing Enhancement Grant Assistance (MEGA) Program. MEGA grants are designed to provide funds to eligible GO TEXAN partners to assist with the marketing and promotion of certified Texas products or events.

"The creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of our GO TEXAN partners is unmatched," Commissioner Miller stated. "However, exceptional products deserve exceptional marketing. TDA is ready to support Texas businesses in their growth and success by offering promotional funding assistance through the MEGA grant."

Two MEGA grant programs support qualifying Texas businesses:

The Product Promotion Grant offers up to $40,000 for Tier 2 or higher GO TEXAN partners to promote qualifying products. Partners can upgrade their TIER level until May 1st to apply. The Event Grant program provides $5,000 to $20,000 for Associate GO TEXAN Partners organizing public festivals, farmers markets, and events promoting GO TEXAN businesses and products.

Submit complete application packets, including an electronic signature, by 11:59 p.m. on May 16, 2024, via the agency’s online grants management system. Eligibility and completeness will be reviewed before undergoing competitive evaluation. Selected recipients will be notified later this summer.

Kenzel Fallen, GO TEXAN partner and co-founder of craft coffee roastery Three Keys Coffee described the $40,000 Product Promotion Grant she and her husband received as “a blessing.” The grant helped fund a new website and updated packaging and continues to support Three Keys’ expansion into major grocery chains such as Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

To find details, instructions, and the 2024 application materials, click here.

For Grant inquiries and questions about the application process, please contact us via email at Grants@TexasAgriculture.gov.

