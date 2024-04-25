6WIND and Trektel Enter Strategic Partnership in the Americas
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions, today announced its partnership with Trektel to help deliver Virtualized and Cloud-Native solutions to Communications Service Providers and Mobile Network Operators in Americas.
Trektel stands as your reliable ally in technology integration, backed by a team of seasoned engineers with more than 20 years of expertise in crafting and refining solutions for the dynamic telecommunications sector. Based in Miami, USA, they serve as ambassadors for top-tier vendors in the field, offering a deep reservoir of industry insights and proficiency. Their mission is to propel their clients forward in the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and advancement.
The collaboration between 6WIND and Trektel aims to offer innovative products and solutions to the telecommunications market. By combining their expertise, the companies empower organizations to achieve high-performing, secure, and flexible networks while optimizing cost efficiencies as they transition to next-generation networks.
" We are excited for the opportunity to work with 6WIND in-order to integrate and implement their fantastic network solutions in Latin America. We are helping operators make their networks more efficient and flexible while bringing significant savings in CAPEX and OPEX with seamless integrations," says Angel Barrios, Trektel, Managing Director.
The 6WIND VSR Software Solutions help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering the energy consumption by more than 50%. This is done cost-effectively without sacrificing performance by drastically reducing the hardware required by the networks to deliver their services.
The 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW, vBNG, UPDF & vCPE, have proven their energy saving capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness and agility, to global CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises. These are deployed PNF, VNF, CNF, or cloud-native on COTS servers in private and public clouds.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Trektel to help accelerate the virtualization and transformation journey of networks in the Americas," says Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND. "This partnership will empower organizations to embrace the benefits of virtualization and realize their digital transformation goals."
For more information about how the 6WIND VSR Software Solutions and Trektel can benefit your organization, please click here https://www.6wind.com/vrouter-vsr-solutions/ and https://trektel.com/
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Secure networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
6WIND
