Wholesale cash distribution data catalogue: market oversight reporting form instructions

Cash Centre ID Integer Yes Must be a valid [Cash Centre ID] from Cash Centre Details Associates the throughput statistics with a given cash centre. [Cash Centre ID] must exist in the Cash Centre Details table.

HSNS Active? Boolean Yes True; False Did the cash centre have at least 1 ‘Operational’ High-Speed Note Sorter (HSNS) during the relevant calendar month?

HSNS Availability (minutes) Integer Depends on [HSNS Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [HSNS Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of available runtime across all HSNS equipment at the cash centre (after routine, planned maintenance is removed) for the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

HSNS Use (minutes) Integer Depends on [HSNS Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [HSNS Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of utilised runtime across all HSNS equipment at a given cash centre for banknote processing during the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

MSNS Active? Boolean Yes True; False Did the cash centre have at least 1 ‘Operational’ Medium-Speed Note Sorter (MSNS) during the given calendar month?

MSNS Availability (minutes) Integer Depends on [MSNS Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [MSNS Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of available runtime across all MSNS equipment at the cash centre (after routine, planned maintenance is removed) for the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

MSNS Use (minutes) Integer Depends on [MSNS Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [MSNS Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of utilised runtime across all MSNS equipment at a given cash centre for banknote processing during the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

Bulk Coin Sorter Active? Boolean Yes True; False Did the cash centre have at least 1 ‘Operational’ Bulk Coin Sorter active during the given calendar month?

Bulk Coin Sorter Availability (minutes) Integer Depends on [Bulk Coin Sorter Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [Bulk Coin Sorter Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of available runtime across all Bulk Coin Sorter equipment at a given cash centre for coin processing during the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

Bulk Coin Sorter Use (minutes) Integer Depends on [Bulk Coin Sorter Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [Bulk Coin Sorter Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of utilised runtime across all Bulk Coin Sorter equipment at a given cash centre for coin processing during the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

Bulk Coin Bagger Active? Boolean Yes True; False Did the cash centre have at least 1 ‘Operational’ Coin Bagger active during the given calendar month?

Bulk Coin Bagger Availability (minutes) Integer Depends on [Bulk Coin Bagger Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [Bulk Coin Bagger Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of available runtime across all Bulk Coin Bagger equipment at a given cash centre for coin processing during the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

Bulk Coin Bagger Use (minutes) Integer Depends on [Bulk Coin Bagger Active?] Must be greater than or equal to 0 Only mandatory if [Bulk Coin Bagger Active?] = ‘Yes’, otherwise leave blank. The total minutes of utilised runtime across all Bulk Coin Bagger equipment at a given cash centre for coin processing during the calendar month. Rounded down to the nearest minute.

Peak deposit day volume processed (ALL GBP CASH) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing GBP banknotes or coins with the recognised person, the maximum number of such banknotes or coin directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person within a 24-hour period over the calendar month.

Peak deposit day volume processed (BoE Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing BoE Banknotes with a recognised person, the maximum number of BoE banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person within a 24-hour period over the calendar month.

Peak Deposit Day Volume Processed (S&NI Banknotes) Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing S&NI Banknotes with a recognised person, the maximum number of BoE banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person within a 24-hour period over the calendar month.

Peak Deposit Day Volume Processed (Coin) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing Coin with a recognised person, the maximum number of Coins directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person within a 24-hour period over the calendar month.

Direct labour input for cash processing Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring deposit or dispense of banknotes or coin from a recognised person, indicate the total number of hours of associated labour logged at the cash centre over the calendar month. Rounded to the nearest hour.

Direct labour input for banknote processing Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring deposit or dispense of BoE or S&NI banknotes from a recognised person, indicate the total number of hours of associated labour logged at the cash centre over the calendar month. Rounded to the nearest hour.

Direct labour input for coin processing Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring deposit or dispense of coin from a recognised person, indicate the total number of hours of associated labour logged at the cash centre over the calendar month. Rounded to the nearest hour.

Total Deposit Volume Processed (ALL GBP CASH) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing any GBP banknotes or coin with a recognised person, the number of GBP items directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Volume Processed (BoE Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing BoE Banknotes with a recognised person, for all denominations, the number of BoE banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Volume Processed (S&NI Banknotes) Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing S&NI Banknotes with a recognised person, for all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Volume Processed (Coin) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing Coin with a recognised person, for all denominations, the number of Coins directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Value Processed (All GBP CASH) Numeric – GBP Yes 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing any GBP banknotes or coin with a recognised person, the sterling value of GBP items directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Value Processed (BoE Banknotes) Integer – GBP Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing BoE Banknotes with a recognised person, for all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Value Processed (S&NI Banknotes) Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing S&NI Banknotes with a recognised person, for all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Deposit Value Processed (Coin) Numeric – GBP Yes 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing Coin with a recognised person, for all denominations, the sterling value of Coins directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Cash In Volume (ALL GBP CASH) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of any GBP banknotes or coin that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from BoE, S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, Royal Mint, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party).

Total Cash In Volume (BoE Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of BoE banknotes that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from BoE, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party).

Total Cash In Volume (S&NI Banknotes) Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party).

Total Cash In Volume (Coin) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Coins that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from Royal Mint, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party provider).

Total Cash In Value (All GBP CASH) Numeric – GBP Yes 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of any GBP banknotes or coin that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from BoE, S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, Royal Mint, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party provider).

Total Cash In Value (BoE Banknotes) Integer – GBP Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from BoE, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party provider).

Total Cash In Value (S&NI Banknotes) Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party provider).

Total Cash In Value (Coin) Numeric – GBP Yes 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Coins that have entered the cash centre over a calendar month from all sources (eg Deliveries from Royal Mint, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer deposits or any other third-party).

Collections from Issuer (All GBP CASH) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of GBP banknotes or coin entering the cash centre by collection from the Issuer (eg BoE, S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, Royal Mint) over a calendar month.

Collections from BoE (BoE Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of BoE banknotes entering the cash centre by collection from the BoE over a calendar month.

Collections from S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers (S&NI Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes entering the cash centre by collection from S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers over a calendar month.

Collections from Royal Mint (Coin) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Coins entering the cash centre by collection from Royal Mint over a calendar month.

Collections from Issuer (All GBP CASH) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of GBP banknotes or coin entering the cash centre by collection from the Issuer (eg BoE, S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, Royal Mint) over a calendar month.

Collections from BoE (BoE Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes entering the cash centre by collection from the BoE over a calendar month.

Collections from S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers (S&NI Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes entering the cash centre by collection from S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers over a calendar month.

Collections from Royal Mint (Coin) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Coins entering the cash centre by collection from Royal Mint over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres (All GBP CASH) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of GBP banknotes or coin transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres (BoE Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres Volume (S&NI Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres (Coin) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Coin transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres (All GBP CASH) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of GBP banknotes or coin transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres (BoE Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres Volume (S&NI Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers from other cash centres (Coin) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Coin transferred to the cash centre from another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers from other operators, over a calendar month.

Total Dispense Volume Processed (BoE Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring BoE Banknote dispense from a recognised person, for all denominations, the number of BoE banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Dispense Volume Processed (S&NI Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring S&NI Banknotes dispense from a recognised person, for all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Dispense Volume Processed (Coin) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring Coin dispense from a recognised person, for all denominations, the number of Coins directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Dispense Value Processed (BoE Banknotes) Integer – GBP Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring BoE Banknote dispense from a recognised person, for all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Dispense Value Processed (S&NI Banknotes) Integer – GBP Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring S&NI Banknotes dispense from a recognised person, for all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Dispense Value Processed (Coin) Numeric – GBP Yes 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring Coin dispense from a recognised person, for all denominations, the sterling value of Coins directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Total Cash Out Volume (BoE Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of BoE banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre over a calendar month to all sources (eg Deliveries to BoE, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer dispense or movements to any other third-party provider).

Total Cash Out Volume (S&NI Banknotes) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre over a calendar month to all sources (eg Deliveries to S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer dispense or movements to any other third-party provider).

Total Cash Out Volume (Coin) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Coins withdrawn from the cash centre over a calendar month to all sources (eg Deliveries to Royal Mint, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer dispense or movements to any other third-party provider).

Total Cash Out Value (BoE Banknotes) Integer – GBP Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre over a calendar month to all sources (eg Deliveries to BoE, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer dispense or movements to any other third-party provider).

Total Cash Out Value (S&NI Banknotes) Integer – GBP Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre over a calendar month to all sources (eg Deliveries to S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer dispense or movements to any other third-party provider).

Total Cash Out Value (Coin) Numeric – GBP Yes 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Coins withdrawn from the cash centre over a calendar month to all sources (eg Deliveries to Royal Mint, own sites, other operators, wholesale customer dispense or movements to any other third-party provider).

Transfers to other cash centres (All GBP CASH) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of GBP banknotes or coin withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers to other cash centres (BoE Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of BoE banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers to other cash centres (S&NI Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of S&NI banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers to other cash centres (Coin) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Coins withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers to other cash centres (All GBP CASH) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of GBP banknotes or coin withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators.

Transfers to other cash centres (BoE Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of BoE banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators, over a calendar month.

Transfers to other cash centres (S&NI Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of S&NI banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators , over a calendar month.

Transfers to other cash centres (Coin) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Coins withdrawn from the cash centre for transfer to another cash centre, including movements within own Estate and transfers to other operators, over a calendar month.

Deliveries to Issuer (All GBP CASH) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Fit and Unfit GBP banknotes or coin withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to the Issuer (eg BoE, S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, Royal Mint) over a calendar month.

Deliveries to BoE (BoE Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Fit and Unfit BoE banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to the BoE over a calendar month. This should include notes transferred to BoE for storage in the Debden Bond Facility.

Deliveries to S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers (S&NI Banknotes) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Fit and Unfit S&NI banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers over a calendar month.

Deliveries to Royal Mint (Coin) Volume Integer No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the number of Fit and damaged/garbled Coin withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to The Royal Mint over a calendar month.

Deliveries to Issuer (All GBP CASH) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Fit and Unfit GBP banknotes or coin withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to the Issuer (eg BoE, S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers, Royal Mint) over a calendar month.

Deliveries to BoE (BoE Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Fit and Unfit BoE banknotes withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to the BoE over a calendar month. This should include notes transferred to BoE for storage in the Debden Bond Facility.

Deliveries to S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers (S&NI Banknotes) Value Integer – GBP No Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Fit and Unfit GBP banknotes or coin withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to S&NI Commercial Banknote Issuers over a calendar month.

Deliveries to Royal Mint (Coin) Value Numeric – GBP No 2 decimal places Must be greater than or equal to 0 For all denominations, the sterling value of Fit and damaged/garbled Coin withdrawn from the cash centre for delivery to the Royal Mint over a calendar month.

Cash Centre Deposit Transactions (ALL GBP CASH) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers depositing GBP banknotes or coin with a recognised person, the number of deposit transactions directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.

Cash Centre Dispense Transactions (ALL GBP CASH) Integer Yes Must be greater than or equal to 0 Based on wholesale customers requiring GBP banknotes or coin dispense from a recognised person, the number of dispense transactions directly processed at the cash centre by (or on behalf of) the recognised person over a calendar month.