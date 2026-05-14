Operational resilience in a rapidly changing world − speech by Liz Oakes

Good afternoon everyone. It is a pleasure to be here today to speak about one of the themes of today’s event: resilience.

We are meeting at a time when operational resilience and cyber security are making headlines around the world. Recent events have naturally led to a renewed focus on issues many of us in this room have been grappling with for some time. These developments will have significant implications for firms, regulators and other authorities and I look forward to touching on some of those issues today.

I’ve spent a great deal of my career thinking about resilience in some way. Making payment systems resilient, and keeping them that way through significant technological changes, has occupied me for many years. There is little that brings the concept of resilience more to the front of mind for a consumer or business than a failed payment.

In my role on the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) I also spend a lot of time contemplating resilience from a system-wide perspective. The role of the FPC is to contribute to the Bank of England’s financial stability objective, which is to protect and enhance the stability of the UK financial system. Broadly this means that the FPC identifies systemic risks which the financial system needs to be resilient to and takes action to mitigate against these risks if required.

When the FPC was first created, following the global financial crisis (GFC), the action it took predominantly revolved around the resilience of the banking system. The rebuilding of capital across the sector, and the regular stress testing of these capital positions each year – a framework that will be very familiar to many of you in the audience today – was the primary way in which the FPC helped to build a more resilient financial system initially. And we’ve seen the benefits of this in recent years, with the banking system resilient in the face of a number of significant shocks such as the Covid pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent conflict in the Middle East.

But the variety of shocks the system needs to be resilient to has evolved. This is partly because of the changing nature of the financial system following the GFC. For example, in response to the increased importance and size of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in recent years, the FPC has taken action to guard against the build-up of risks in this sector. This includes running the system-wide exploratory scenariofootnote [1] (SWES) to improve our understanding of the behaviours of banks and NBFIs during stressed financial market conditions and how those behaviours might interact to amplify shocks in UK financial markets that are core to UK financial stability. The recently launched SWES is focused on developments in the private markets ecosystemfootnote [2].

More broadly, technological innovation means the nature of threats to the financial system is also evolving – rapidly – and we on the FPC need to pay attention. We are living through a period of profound technological transformation with significant impacts on the financial system and the UK economy. We need to understand the scale of the changes, what they mean for the work we do, and how we can support the sector to adopt these technologies responsibly.

Resilience in a world of rapid technological change

We worry about risks that could crystallise in a way that affects ‘vital services’. That means anything that impairs the provision of key financial services to UK households and businesses including lending, insurance and payments.

footnote [3] Ultimately, the ability of the financial system to provide vital services is why the FPC cares about operational resilience and why we have been increasing our focus on it.

In recent years, and with seemingly increasing frequency, operational incidents have caused significant disruption. In 2025, the National Cyber Security Centre reported over 200 nationally significant cyber incidents, up from 89 in 2024footnote [4]. The significance of these risks – and their potential to affect activity, revenues and valuations severely – has been highlighted by major incidents affecting national infrastructure, UK retailers and vehicle manufacturers over the past year or so.

In the Bank of England’s biannual Systemic Risk Surveyfootnote [5] of financial market participants, the risk of a cyberattack has consistently been one of the largest risks that participants think could impact the UK financial system. They also report cyber risks as one of the most challenging risks to manage as a firm.

Operational incidents can pose risks to financial stability beyond their immediate impact on end-users. As set out in the FPC’s 2024 Financial Stability in Focusfootnote [6], those risks can be transmitted across the financial system through operational contagion, financial contagion and loss of confidence. For example, a high impact incident could cause systemically important institutions, like banks, insurers or central counterparties, to take significant financial losses. Operational incidents can also manifest through liquidity channels. An outage could lead to a liquidity stress via disruption to payment and settlement systems, an inability to post or receive collateral, or missed margin calls. This could also trigger confidence-driven outflows and, in turn, reduce firms’ resilience to further shocks.

It is important to highlight that cyberattacks don’t just impact the individual institutions that are targeted, they can have system-wide implications. This is particularly pertinent in the current environment where we are seeing increasing dependencies on a small number of third party providers. Amongst other things, this means that vulnerabilities or outages in those firms could impact a much wider number of firms who rely on their services. Breaching one system could rapidly spread through the financial system or lead to a broader loss of confidence in systemic resilience.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could accelerate such trends. In order to capitalise on the productivity benefits of AI, financial institutions generally rely on service providers outside of the financial sector. This is particularly so for the most complex and powerful models.

AI may impact on cyber security in the financial sector beyond vulnerabilities in third parties, both positively and negatively. In a speechfootnote [7] last year, I argued that in addition to these evolving risks, we should also be mindful of where technological change can help in combatting risks. I spoke about how AI was opening up new ways to manage such risks. How AI tools can help firms map out existing systems and spot weaknesses and dependencies which might otherwise go undetected. I also warned that, at the same time, in the cyber context, AI might increase malicious actors’ capabilities to launch cyberattacks against financial institutions – potentially a double-edged sword from the perspective of operational risk.

Recent developments in frontier AI, for example through Mythos and GPT-5.5, have illustrated that double-edge even more clearly. There is no denying that these developments represent a step change in cyber capability. And while it could lead to potential long-term benefits, it also brings with it near-term risks – specifically the ability to reduce materially the cost of cyberattack and the speed at which a vulnerability can be exploited once it is discovered. It won’t be long before other, similar models come along, so we need to think about what this new world looks like. I want to emphasise this point. This is not the end of the road. It is the first visible example of the new landscape of capability. But it highlights precisely why firms can’t stand still and must continue to evolve their capabilities.

What was judged to be resilient today might not be resilient tomorrow. Bad actors will continue to seek out and use the latest technology and AI to probe for vulnerabilities. These developments emphasise the importance, more than ever, for financial system participants to continually be at the forefront of improving and testing their resilience to cyber threats. The rate of testing is only likely to increase, and businesses should plan for that and its knock-on implications. The consequences of not doing so will be materially worse.

These are all things the Bank, and we on the FPC, will need to consider carefully.