RaceTrac Doubles Down On Its Commitment to Food Safety With Next-Generation Temperature Monitoring
RaceTrac enhances food safety and efficiency in 580 locations with Disruptive Technologies automated temperature monitoring solution.
We experienced almost no issues during the rollout across 580 stores. To have so few problems over a nationwide rollout is unique in our world,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RaceTrac, a leading convenience store chain and the 18th largest private company in the U.S. has successfully deployed a cutting-edge automated temperature monitoring solution from Disruptive Technologies across its 580 locations. This landmark project underscores RaceTrac’s ongoing commitment to providing its guests with safe and fresh food while significantly increasing operational efficiency. At the same time, the partnership solidifies Disruptive Technologies’ position as the definitive leader in large-scale, remote temperature monitoring rollouts.
"At RaceTrac, the safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority and aligns with our mission to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable,” says Chase Roth, Special Projects Manager at RaceTrac. “When we tried other temperature monitoring systems, we experienced higher-than-expected sensor failure rates and lower-than-anticipated battery life. We ultimately selected Disruptive Technologies because its product stood out from the competition for its sensor reliability and 15-year battery life.”
Making the transition simple and easy for RaceTrac was critical to the project's success. Following the first wave of pilot installations, the Disruptive Technologies Professional Services Team equipped the final 470 stores with wireless temperature sensors in under 7 weeks.
“We experienced almost no issues during the rollout across 580 stores. To have so few problems over a fleetwide rollout is unique in our world," says Roth.
Equally important was rapidly completing an integration with ServiceChannel, RaceTrac’s work order management system. With the integration, temperature alerts from sensors in refrigerators, freezers, and hot cases alert RaceTrac’s Help Desk to equipment requiring attention. Walter Sears, Head of Operations at Disruptive Technologies, says, "The way we look at it, we are not providing RaceTrac with temperature monitoring sensors; we are supplying them with helpful work orders."
With the automated temperature monitoring solution fully installed and the effort of maintaining the system dramatically reduced, Josh Tate, Director of Store Operations, talks about the future: "We’re looking into different ways to use the data Disruptive Technologies provides to bring efficiency and insight to our operations. That could be predictive maintenance, identifying equipment anomalies, monitoring doors and windows, or adding humidity data. The more data we have, the smarter we can be."
About Disruptive Technologies
Disruptive Technologies is the creator of tiny wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. With peel-and-stick installation, simple integration, and a battery life of up to 15 years, adding sensors to assets has never been easier. Disruptive Technologies sets itself apart not only with easy-to-use wireless sensors, but also with its professional installation services, working hand-in-hand with customers to ensure robust installations that deliver reliable data and low cost-of-ownership.
About RaceTrac
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934. Operating under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, as well as Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee, and competitively-priced fuel.
