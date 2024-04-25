Industry Pioneer Michael Grauwels Joins Redi.Health as Independent Board Member
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redi.Health, a leading health technology company providing solutions in the pharmaceutical and patient space, announces Michael Grauwels as its newest independent board member. With over 25 years of robust experience in sales and strategy within the pharma and health tech industries, Michael brings an extraordinary depth of expertise to the Redi board.
Throughout his distinguished career, Michael has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to driving growth and innovation. His impressive track record includes successful sales leadership roles across various sectors. Michael served as the pioneering salesperson and subsequently led the pharma sales team at CoverMyMeds, contributing to the organization’s eventual $1.4 billion dollar acquisition by McKesson.
At Redi.Health, Michael will serve as an independent board member, bringing his guidance to further the company's business development strategy. His appointment is a reflection of Redi.Health's continued commitment to innovation to better serve patients and pharmaceutical stakeholders.
Commenting on his new role, Michael Grauwels expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Redi.Health team, stating, "Redi has been an innovative force in the pharma space. They are filling a long-standing need of creating direct and easy connectivity for patients to access support. I am thrilled to join this team and help them continue to grow their impact on both patients and the industry alike."
Luke Buchanan, CEO at Redi.Health, remarked, "Michael is without a doubt one of the most notable figures in the pharma SaaS space. His expertise spans new and established products, large and small companies, and a variety of strategy and leadership roles. We are grateful to have him on this journey with us."
The addition of Michael Grauwels to the Redi.Health board reflects the company's ongoing commitment to driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions in the healthcare industry. Redi.Health looks forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to accelerate its mission of transforming pharmaceutical connectivity and enhancing patient care.
