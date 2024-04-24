Future trends presented at the leading industry trade fair

The world’s leading industrial exhibition opened its doors for the 77th time on Sunday evening. Among those attending the opening event were Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of this year’s partner country Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

In line with the fair’s motto “Energizing a Sustainable Industry”, companies in the field of mechanical engineering as well as the electronics, digital, and energy industries are presenting efficient and sustainable industrial solutions at Hannover Messe.

Shaping digitalisation, slowing down climate change

At the opening event, the Federal Chancellor said the trade fair would bring a great deal of innovation and modernisation, “exactly what we need to ensure the future of our national economy and good, secure jobs 10, 20 or 30 years from now and beyond”. The aim was to shape digitalisation and stop human-made climate change, said Scholz. Growth, prosperity and technological innovation were key, Scholz said, adding that the companies from Germany and many others taking part in the Hanover trade fair were particularly suited to addressing these aspects.

“You can sense the hunger to develop new things”

The trade fair showed how state-of-the-art technology could contribute to mastering future challenges, and this was reason to be confident, the Federal Chancellor stressed after his tour of the trade fair. “What you can sense here is innovation, and the hunger to develop new things.” He said he was impressed “by the extent to which artificial intelligence plays a role even in the tiniest products presented here”.

Germany continues to be an industry hub

“Germany is a country with a great deal of investment activity,” the Federal Chancellor stressed during the opening event. Many recent investment activities were proof of Germany’s attractiveness as a business location, said Scholz, in particular in a number of key industries such as the semiconductor and pharmaceuticals industry. He mentioned the new sites established by Intel in Magdeburg, Northvolt in Heide and Eli Lilly in Alzey, as well as large-scale investments by corporations such as Microsoft and Siemens Energy.

Norway: a partner for tackling future challenges

The Federal Chancellor welcomed this year’s partner country Norway and highlighted the country’s importance as a cooperation partner for tackling future challenges. Norway had helped Germany with further gas deliveries, Scholz said, adding that the country would continue to be a key partner, for example in supplying hydrogen to Germany. “This is clearly a place of innovation, fresh stimuli and economic growth,” the Federal Chancellor summarised.

The organisers of Hannover Messe welcomed 4,000 exhibitors, matching the previous year’s number. Many large technology corporations such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Dell, SAP, Siemens and Bosch are represented at the trade fair. However, there are also more than 300 start-ups and numerous medium-sized companies that are taking the opportunity to present their services in Hanover.