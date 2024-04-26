THE GREAT COLLABORATION CONFERENCE 2024: CULTIVATING SUCCESS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP
Valor Financial Specialists proudly presents The Great Collaboration Conference 2024, set to convene on May 11th, 2024.
The Great Collaboration Conference is designed to jump-start your business and take your game to the next level.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valor Financial Specialists proudly presents The Great Collaboration Conference 2024, set to convene on May 11th, 2024. This premier event promises insurance agents and agency owners unparalleled opportunities for business growth and collaboration in 2024 and beyond.
— Phil Resch, President and CEO of Valor Financial Specialists
Designed exclusively for industry professionals, this dynamic conference brings together top-notch speakers, comprehensive business development resources, and strategic partnership opportunities to explore new horizons and expand industry footprints.
Attendees will have the chance to learn from renowned speakers, including David McKnight, author of "The Power of Zero," who will unveil transformative insights into financial success. Roderick Liptrot, Founder & CEO of AK Financial, will provide expert guidance on navigating the athletic market. Phil Resch, CEO of Valor Financial Specialists, will share strategies for closing high-end estate planning cases.
Immersive breakout sessions will offer hands-on learning opportunities, covering lead generation, diverse markets, and sales strategies. Exclusive marketing offers and elite education sessions will equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in today's competitive landscape.
Sponsored by top-rated insurance carriers, including Corebridge Financial, Symetra, F&G, and National Life Group, the conference also provides ample networking and collaboration opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry peers, thought leaders, and potential partners.
"Don't let 2024 pass you by," says Phil Resch, President and CEO of Valor Financial Specialists. "The Great Collaboration Conference is designed to jump-start your business and take your game to the next level."
Registration is now open. Secure your spot today and join us at The Great Collaboration Conference 2024!
For more information and registration, visit the website.
About The Great Collaboration Conference: The Great Collaboration Conference is an annual event presented by Valor Financial Specialists, designed to empower insurance agents and agency owners with the tools, insights, and connections needed to achieve unparalleled business growth. Bringing together industry luminaries, top-notch speakers, and comprehensive resources, the conference serves as a nexus for collaboration and opportunity in the insurance industry.
Ginia Smith
Precision Media Inc.
precisionmediateam@gmail.com