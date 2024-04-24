Panama Pacific International Exposition Invites Trustees: Closing of Trustee Meeting and Japan Working Session

OSAKA, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing the spirit of the PPIE era, this event focuses on the past, present, and future, intersecting history with modernity to promote sustainable development. The Panama Pacific International Exposition Society, Panama Canal Historical Society, Panama Pacific International Exposition Committee, and Panama Pacific International Exposition Association invite more organizations, businesses, and individuals to become members, trustees, and chairing members. Collaboratively, this aims to garner more resource support and expertise, assisting organizations in effectively fulfilling their missions.

By expanding their cooperation network and establishing connections with more stakeholders, these bodies promote cooperation, communication, and joint action. The global (Japan) academic working session concluded on April 18, 2024.

Joining as a trustee and chairing member is crucial for businesses. Firstly, it signifies a business's endorsement of the mission and values of this international NGO and their willingness to cooperate towards achieving shared goals. Secondly, as a trustee or chairing member, businesses have the opportunity to participate in shaping the organization's policies and directions, thereby exerting greater influence in health, international exchange, climate environmental protection, and sustainable development. Additionally, membership helps establish a positive social image for the business, highlighting their commitment to social responsibility and enhancing brand reputation and status.

As a company with international influence, Tiens Group actively participated in the registration process, demonstrating their commitment to global events and issues. Tiens Group consistently engages in and supports international activities, showing its global responsibility and commitment. This active participation not only enhances Tiens Group's international image but also establishes a favorable corporate image globally.

Bylaws of the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society & Panama Pacific International Exposition Association Council (Simplified Version)

Chapter 1: General Provisions

The Panama Pacific International Exposition Society and the Panama Pacific International Exposition Association, as esteemed international third-party non-profit organizations (NGOs, NPOs), aim to empower businesses and focus on the past, present, and future to enhance corporate brand image and value, thereby boosting brand recognition and reputation in the market.

Chapter 2: Objectives and Mission

The Board of Trustees bears the irrevocable responsibility of increasing member businesses' performance. To this end, the Board will create a distinctive and efficient empowerment collective of trustees.

Chapter 3: Membership and Organizational Structure

Institutions, research institutions, science parks, enterprises, and other entities that recognize and adhere to the bylaws and can earnestly fulfill their commitments are eligible to apply for membership. Applications for membership must designate a senior manager for the corresponding position.

Chapter 6: Membership Admission and Withdrawal

The Board adheres to the principles of voluntary membership and free withdrawal. Applications for membership require filling out a registration form, signature, and stamp by a representative, then sending it via email to the Board's secretariat, along with the payment of a specified membership fee. Upon approval, the applying organization officially becomes a member, enjoying corresponding rights. If a member chooses to withdraw midway, they must submit a written application and return the issued certificate to be considered automatically withdrawn. If a Board member commits serious illegal or disciplinary violations, or fails to fulfill their obligations, the Board has the right to demand their withdrawal.

Chapter 4: Rights and Obligations

Trustees' Rights:

Trustees will receive a plaque issued by the Board, and the primary responsible person will receive an appointment letter.

New trustees will be introduced through at least 400 mainstream global media outlets, including Chinese media, with a news report (1000 to 2500 words, 3 pictures).

Assistance in product certification.

Provision of result evaluation, project assessment, expert consultation, and recommendations.

Assistance in applying for various awards, including the Panama Pacific International Exposition Gold Medal and Recommended Product Awards.

Chapter 5: Funding and Management

The Board's funding sources mainly include government or superior administrative department subsidies, social donations, income from scientific consulting and training activities, trustee membership fees, bank deposit interest, and other lawful income. Funds are managed under a strict financial management system, mainly used for hosting various seminars or training activities, supporting business consultation and promotion, hosting the Board's annual meeting, enhancing media quality, increasing office facilities and equipment, and other administrative expenses of the Board.

Chapter 6: Final Provisions

These bylaws take effect from November 1, 2024.

The ultimate right to amend and interpret these bylaws belongs to the Panama Pacific International Exposition Society & Panama Pacific International Exposition Association.