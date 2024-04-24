Acrylic Acid Market Size 2024: The Versatile Ingredient Shaping Many Industries 2030

Acrylic Acid Markets

The global acrylic acid market size is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global acrylic acid industry generated $12.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $19.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Discover the dynamic world of the acrylic acid market, where versatility meets innovation. From paints and coatings to adhesives and textiles, acrylic acid serves as a key ingredient driving diverse industries forward. Explore the market dynamics, trends, and applications shaping this essential sector.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Acrylic Acid Market by Derivative Type (Acrylic Esters, Acrylic Polymer, and Others), and End-User (Diapers, Surface Coatings Industry, Adhesives and Sealants Industry, Plastic Additives Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Textiles Industry, Surfactants Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid increase in adhesives, increase in demand for superabsorbent polymers, and strong demand from emerging economies drive the growth of the global acrylic acid market. However, several regulatory issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, commercialization of bio-based acrylic acid present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Market Players:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Evonik, Industries Ag

LG Chem Ltd.

Myriant Corporation

Formosa Plastic Group

SIBUR

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of derivative type, the acrylic polymer segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 47.0% of the market share in 2020.

On the basis of end-user, the diapers segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 27.0% of the market share in 2020.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of acrylic acid among other regions. It accounted for around 53.7% of the global market share in 2020.

The acrylic polymer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on derivative type, the acrylic polymer segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global acrylic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in adoption of superabsorbent polymers by the manufacturers of disposable diapers.

The diapers segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the diapers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global acrylic acid market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growth in urbanization and rapid rise in consumers' disposable income.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global acrylic acid market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to a relatively large adult population.

