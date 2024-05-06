The Besen Group’s CEO Alex Besen to Speak at IoT Solutions World Congress 2024
Alex Besen will moderate the session titled “5G Impacts on Technology” on Wednesday May 22nd from 15:45 – 16:15 CET at IoT Solutions World Congress 2024.
"Embrace the future of digital transformation and unlock the potential of disruptive technologies at IoT Solutions World Congress 2024, where innovation meets opportunity." ”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Besen Group, an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced The Besen Group’s CEO, Alex Besen, will moderate the session titled “5G Impacts on Technology” on Wednesday May 22nd from 15:45 – 16:15 CET at IoT Solutions World Congress 2024.
— Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC
IoT Solutions World Congress 2024 is the premier event for digital transformation trends and disruptive technologies. For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.iotsworldcongress.com/.
Session Title: 5G Impacts on Technology
Abstract: 5G technology is revolutionizing the way we live and work, with its unprecedented speed, capacity, and low latency. But what are the broader impacts of 5G on technology as a whole? This panel discussion brings together experts from across the industry to explore the transformative effects of 5G on various sectors including automation, healthcare, transportation and more. We’ll explore the benefits and challenges of 5G deployment and examine the security implications of this new technology. Join us for an engaging conversation on how 5G is reshaping the technological landscape and what it means for the future of innovation.
Location: Room 1
Speakers:
Greig Paul, Research Engineer, University of Strathclyde
Amir Gomroki, Head of 5G North America, Ericsson Research
Andrew Conway, Group Director, Technology Strategy, Boldyn Networks
Moderator: Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC
For more information on the session, please visit: https://www.iotsworldcongress.com/agenda/5g-impacts-on-technology/.
Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance.
He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services. He has extensive experience in private mobile networks across diverse sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, smart cities, oil platforms, military bases and warehouses.
Previously, he worked at Ericsson with mobile network operators on MVNO and UMTS projects in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.
Prior to this position, he was employed at T-Mobile USA (formerly known as Omnipoint Communications) where he was responsible for partnerships, and joint ventures and provided billing, customer care, marketing and vendor financing solutions to mobile operators.
He began his mobile career with Pocket Communications based in Washington, DC where he managed the company’s auction activity for C-block spectrum licenses as well as other activities associated with market research, market segmentation, pricing plans and market distribution strategies.
He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.
He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.
Alex Besen
The Besen Group LLC
+1 7039818168
