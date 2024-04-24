Ministry of Agriculture strives to enhance accessibility with shuttle service at 29th Agriculture Open Day

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 23 April 2024): In an effort to enhance accessibility and practice environmental responsibility, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources St. Kitts, will once again implement a shuttle service to patrons at the 29th edition of the Agriculture Open Day slated for Thursday 25th and Friday 26th April 2024.

In a post shared via its Facebook page, the Ministry was quoted as saying, “We are breaking down barriers to access for individuals who may face transportation challenges. This initiative ensures that all members of the community, regardless of their disability or means of transportation have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming agricultural fair.”

The post also stated, “By encouraging attendees to utilize shared transportation options rather than driving individual vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and alleviate traffic congestion, the strategic move is an environmentally-conscious approach, which coming off the heels of World Earth Day, reflects the ministry’s dedication to fostering a greener future and promoting eco-friendly behaviors within the agricultural community.”

The shuttle service will transport staff as well as visitors from Shoreline Plaza on the Island Bay Road, every hour starting from 10 a.m. on both days. The shuttle will then proceed to the designated Royal Basseterre Valley National Park, along the Kim Collins Highway where the agricultural fair is being held.

This year’s Agriculture Open Day will be held under the theme, “Securing Our Future Through Sustainable Agriculture by 2025 and Beyond”.