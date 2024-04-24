DNREC Launches Online Flood Planning Tool

I-ADAPT Helps Residents Identify Strategies to Prepare For Flooding

Delaware residents can now take advantage of a new web-based tool designed to help them identify steps they can take to protect their property from flood damage.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal, and Energy and Division of Watershed Stewardship have launched I-ADAPT, the Individual Adaptation Decision And Planning Tool, to help Delawareans become more resilient to climate hazards, particularly flooding.

“Flooding is not something that impacts only our coastal communities,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Climate change is bringing more frequent and intense storms that result in flooding in our urban and inland communities. I-ADAPT can help identify ways that residents can prepare their homes and businesses before flooding occurs.”

Users input answers about their property and preferences and I-ADAPT uses that information to identify personalized adaptation solutions they can incorporate now or in the future to increase their property’s resilience to flood events. The recommendations also include estimated budgets and additional resources for specific projects.

At the end of the survey, users have the option of having recommendations emailed to them for ease and accessibility. To ensure user privacy, information shared with I-ADAPT is not saved. Users who do not save or email the adaptation strategies to themselves would need to recomplete the survey to receive the recommendations again.

DNREC has scheduled meetings in each of the three counties to promote awareness about I-ADAPT and how it works.

The meeting locations, times and dates are:

Tuesday, May 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle

Tuesday, May 21, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover

Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes

Computers and trained staff will be available to assist the public in using I-ADAPT to generate adaptation strategies for their individual properties. Visitors can stop by at any time during the informational events to learn about I-ADAPT and try it out for themselves.

