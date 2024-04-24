Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Trend Micro
The Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market size is estimated to increase by USD 18800.4 Million at a CAGR of 11.47% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 9800.4 Million.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market to witness a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market. The Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market size is estimated to increase by USD 18800.4 Million at a CAGR of 11.47% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 9800.4 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro, IBM, Quill Audits, Cybersec Consulting, Aspirantz Cyber Security Consulting, ITFAQ System & Softwares Trading LLC, Ethos Global Solutions, Al Kendi Computer Systems, En Route Technologies, Mechsoft Technologies, Cyber Gate Defense
Definition:
The "Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security" market refers to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, in the field of cybersecurity. AI is used to enhance the capabilities of cybersecurity systems and solutions, allowing organizations to better detect, prevent, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats and attacks. AI is employed to analyze large volumes of data in real-time to identify and respond to various cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). AI algorithms are used to establish baseline behavior patterns and identify anomalies that may indicate a security breach or unusual network activity. AI is used to monitor and analyze the behavior of users and entities within an organization's network, helping to detect insider threats and unauthorized activities.
Market Trends:
• AI-driven threat detection systems were becoming more advanced, enabling the identification of sophisticated and previously unknown threats.
• AI was being used to improve endpoint security by detecting and preventing malware and other threats at the device level.
• AI was increasingly applied to cloud security solutions, providing better threat detection and response in cloud environments.
Market Drivers:
• The escalating volume and sophistication of cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing, and APTs, drove the adoption of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.
• The need to safeguard sensitive data and protect user privacy spurred investments in AI-driven security measures.
• Organizations undergoing digital transformation sought AI-based security solutions to protect their digital assets and networks.
Market Opportunities:
• The increasing number and complexity of cyber threats presented opportunities for AI in cybersecurity to expand and provide innovative solutions.
• The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals increased the demand for AI-based security solutions to automate threat detection and response.
• The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices created opportunities for AI-driven security solutions to protect IoT networks.
Market Challenges:
• Overreliance on AI for threat detection can lead to false positives, potentially overwhelming security teams with alerts that may not be genuine threats.
• Machine learning models used in cybersecurity can inherit biases from training data, potentially leading to biased decisions and missed threats.
• Cybercriminals adapt to AI-based defenses, creating the challenge of an evolving threat landscape.
Market Restraints:
• Implementing AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can be costly, especially for smaller organizations with limited budgets.
• A shortage of cybersecurity professionals with AI expertise can limit the adoption and effective use of AI in security.
• Implementing AI in cybersecurity can be complex and require expertise in machine learning and data analysis.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market segments by Types: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security
Detailed analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security market segments by Applications: Identity And Access Management, Risk And Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud, Threat Intelligence, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro, IBM, Quill Audits, Cybersec Consulting, Aspirantz Cyber Security Consulting, ITFAQ System & Softwares Trading LLC, Ethos Global Solutions, Al Kendi Computer Systems, En Route Technologies, Mechsoft Technologies, Cyber Gate Defense
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Middle East Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market Breakdown by Application (Identity And Access Management, Risk And Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud, Threat Intelligence, Others) by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security) and by Geography (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Israel, Turkey)
