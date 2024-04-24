Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC exhibits at the Texas Energy Managers Association Connect April 30-May 2, 2024
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital exhibits at TEMA Connect to enable schools to perform energy upgrades through the Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform.
(www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) OUS Capital’s Decarbonization Energy Fund allows schools to upgrade their energy and equipment with Zero Capital and Zero Debt.
Fritz added, “We are excited to interact at TEMA Connect 2024 “Where Energy and Facility Challenges Find Solutions. Introducing Energy-as-a-Service as an important tool for the school energy manager to get things done at their school for facility infrastructure and energy savings to reduce costs. All members of TEMA attending the show can sign up to get a free copy of our new book, giving a step-by-step process to save energy, reduce your carbon footprint, and keep your capital budget focused on education- Carbon Reduction Versus Growing the Company- The Battle Over a Company’s Use of Capital. ”
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented, “With RTUs and chillers being the primary methods for cooling school buildings, energy systems targeting their optimization can have a major impact on carbon reduction and reduce the school’s energy spending along with lighting. However, using capital to improve existing RTUs or Chillers is not where the traditional school wants their money focused. By utilizing our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform, the school takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital to achieve energy and carbon-saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and charges a monthly fee less than the school's current spending. Removing the CapEx barrier means more schools can achieve their carbon and energy-saving goals while retaining their capital and budgets for education. By reducing energy and utility spending, the school gets upgrades and positive cash flow for other needs like staffing.”
