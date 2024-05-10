Aedas Vanian Garden Aedas apartments Aedas construction company

Prominent Spanish Developer Aedas Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Deceptive Sea View Claims.

ESTEPONA, MALAGA, SPAIN, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Costa del Sol has long attracted foreign buyers eager to invest in retirement properties, lured by the promise of sun-soaked days and picturesque sea views as they pursue their ideal retirement dreams.

However, Aedas Homes, a leading developer with a spread of projects across Spain, is now ensnared in a whirlwind of legal disputes due to alleged misrepresentations concerning their development, Vanian Garden, Estepona.

Initially, the developer had wooed potential buyers with the promise that this property would be a vantage point for spectacular Mediterranean Sea views, set amidst lush gardens.

SEA VIEWS BLOCKED: A SCHOOL, INCONSISTENT WITH THE ADVERTISED VIEWS AND PREVIOUSLY PLANNED IN THE MUNICIPAL ZONING, HAS BEEN BUILT IN FRONT OF THEIR HOMES.

Voicing their grievances, many affected property owners noted, "We transferred our life savings to Spain, dreaming of a serene home boasting uninterrupted Mediterranean Sea views as Aedas Homes had assured.

“Yet, when the reality of the Atlas School of Malaga's construction began unfolding, Aedas Homes first sidestepped, acknowledging its negative impact on our properties.

After, when the construction's undeniable effects became evident, they downplayed its detrimental consequences to us, the buyers." States D. Vincent. A stark reality confronts these homeowners today: instead of the expansive sea vistas, they now stare at imposing brick walls. Their dreams have gone. The situation has escalated so much that a multi-million-euro class action lawsuit has been filed.

"The truth is that we purchased our houses believing that the promised and advertised sea views were a reality," states D. Vincent.

Despite the challenges, the community remains receptive to the American School in Estepona. Vanian Garden property owners are optimistic about establishing a harmonious relationship with the institution, emphasizing that the school itself isn't the root cause of their grievances but rather the deceptive practices of Aedas Homes.



D. Vincent

Plaintiffs’ Spokesperson

Vaniangardenshomeowners@gmail.com

Attorneys for the Plaintiffs:

Pablo Espejo Vergara

Abogado - Socio

Centro de Negocios Puerta de Banús, Bloque D, Marbella - Málaga

Telf. +34 952 765 000

Case # 0213132/20022