ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Jody Netter, 37, of Atlanta, has been convicted and sentenced to prison for trafficking a 14-year-old female in Fulton County. The victim had been missing from the College Park area for approximately seven weeks when she was recovered by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in February 2021.

In total, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has convicted four individuals for their involvement in the trafficking of this underage victim.

“As soon as we recovered this 14-year-old victim, we pledged to bring every one of her traffickers to justice, and that’s exactly what we have done,” said Carr. “Let this send a strong message to all those who abuse and exploit our children for sex – you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Guilty Plea and Sentence

On April 10, 2024, Jody Netter pleaded guilty to the following charges:

4 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c)

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70

1 count of Rape – O.C.G.A. § 16-6-1

1 count of Statutory Rape -- O.C.G.A. § 16-6-3(a)

A Fulton County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant to 40 years, with the first 25 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Netter will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn Fain Salinas.

Case Summary

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated its investigation after reviewing an alert issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. From this alert, Chief Human Trafficking Investigator Bryan Kimbell was able to identify, locate and rescue the 14-year-old victim.

In January 2022, Jody Netter was indicted in Fulton County along with three other defendants – Raphel Olivia Sewer, Courdale Thayer, and Jahaundria Seabron – for the trafficking of this underage victim.

Last year, Sewer, Thayer, and Seabron were convicted and sentenced to prison.

Thayer and Seabron were also charged and convicted in DeKalb County for trafficking a 16-year-old female.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit, South Fulton Police Department, Union City Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Field Office.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit rescued and assisted 129 victims. The Unit has obtained 32 new convictions since January 2023.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 36 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.