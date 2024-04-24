Submit Release
Want to Write an Accurate Ag Picture Book?

Join us on June 7th at noon Eastern for a 90-minute webinar about accurate agriculture picture books. You will learn:

  • Why picture books that accurately portray agriculture and rural life are important
  • Picture book basics
  • Why our favorite books are our favorite
  • Resources to help improve your writing

Register for the webinar here. There are limited spaces available. 

This is a free webinar, however donations to support the Ag Foundation are appreciated! You can donate here.

Anyone who participates can enter to receive a complimentary 1000w word or less fiction picture book manuscript critique from Julia Recko, Senior Director of Publishing and Education Outreach. Participants who donate to the Foundation will get an additional entry. Three participants will be randomly selected. To enter, fill out this form

The webinar will be recorded but only available for a limited time to view after the session. Only participants who register will be given access to the link. 

 

