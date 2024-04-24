The 2023 International Short Video Competition Results Announcement and Global Exhibition Launch Ceremony Held in Heze
Spanning mountains and seas, witnessing the prosperity of the Silk Road. On April 17th, the 2023 International Short Video Competition results announcement and global exhibition launch ceremony was held in the City of Peonies—Heze, Shandong, China.
https://youtu.be/PYycYEXlDw0?si=KXAu1O_biqPVHMVq
The 2023 International Short Video Competition was approved and initiated by the National Radio and Television Administration and hosted by the Shandong Provincial Radio and Television Bureau. Themed 'A Beautiful New Vision: Shared Prosperity along the Silk Road', the competition focused on the vigorous vitality and great creativity observed over the ten years since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed.
It gathered touching stories from various fields such as culture, intangible heritage, life, art, technology, humanities, and economic development. The competition showcased China's responsibility and commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind, and depicted a vivid panorama of people-to-people bonds, cultural integration, and unimpeded trade among the countries along the Belt and Road. Since its launch in November last year, it has collected 3,477 entries from both domestic and international creators, covering 60% of countries and regions worldwide. This includes over 2,200 Chinese entries from domestic institutions and individual creators, and more than 1,100 Chinese and English entries from countries and regions including Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Singapore, Russia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
The entries have garnered nearly 2 billion total views across various platforms both domestically and internationally, including Douyin, Kuaishou, Video Number, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, with the topics related to the competition generating over 5 billion discussions online. After four months of creation and selection, all entries went through initial screening, preliminary expert evaluation, and final expert judgment, eventually resulting in 19 awards for first, second, and third place, as well as 81 outstanding finalist entries.
At the ceremony, the first, second, and third place winners were officially announced, and the global exhibition was simultaneously launched. The competition's selection of one hundred outstanding works will be showcased for a month on mainstream media and online audiovisual platforms both domestically and abroad, particularly in countries and regions along the Belt and Road, in order to foster a broader international consensus on promoting the Belt and Road Initiative and building a community with a shared future for mankind.
Among them, the first prize work 'I'm Doing Well in Shandong (Central Asia Edition)' tells the story of a foreigner's life in Shandong and their bond with China. 'Connected Along the Way' uses the 'small incision' perspective of international students to narrate the 'big stories' of agricultural cooperation, academic exchanges, and economic and trade interactions. 'Craftsman·Craftsmanship' portrays the centuries-spanning quest for treasures by a family of artisans, highlighting the cultural spirit of the Belt and Road.
These works not only interpret the rich implications and profound significance of the Belt and Road Initiative with genuine emotions and details but also offer unique perspectives and insights, writing a new chapter in the cultural integration and mutual learning between China and the world.
Leaders from the provincial radio and television bureau, responsible comrades from some provincial departments in Shandong, heads of the radio and television systems from various cities and counties, representatives from leading online audio-visual platforms, MCN institutions, short video influencers, as well as representatives of the award-winning works, global exhibition platform partners, and foreign friends, totaling over 600 people, attended the ceremony.
