Madhya Pradesh- an immersion in nature’s bounty
Exploring the Green Heart of Incredible IndiaBHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International travel is about building serene memories. Most travelers love destinations that are naturally beautiful.
Madhya Pradesh is indeed an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice. This State of India has been blessed with ample greenery, year-round conducive climate and a variety of terrain and tourism destinations. Madhya Pradesh as a State with nature’s gift of lush and unpolluted greenery, thick forests where wildlife thrives and majestic mountains that create picturesque backdrops. Madhya Pradesh is blessed with an abundance of waterbodies which serve as lifelines for even the State’s surrounding regions. We are considered as the greenest and cleanest State in India.
Madhya Pradesh is also referred to as ‘The green heart of Incredible India’ as it’s a forest rich state that has added to its green cover and is a haven for wildlife spotting. Known as the ‘The Tiger State of India’, Madhya Pradesh is the only State where cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park, where they have settled well and procreated. From deer to wild boar to tigers, Madhya Pradesh is a world of the wild animals and natural beauty. A complete immersion in nature’s abundant bounty.
For avid nature lovers, there are 11 National Parks, 6 Tiger Reserves and 18 Wildlife Sanctuaries to quench the adventure thirst. The heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is a kaleidoscope of nature. Plan a jungle tour to Madhya Pradesh to catch the true spirit of the Indian jungle.
We are blessed to have a State which is literally packed with a choice of unique and varied experiences. Our connectivity is seamless, being located in the heart of India. Even within the State, travel is comfortable and quick. Our market edge comes from curating innovative and memorable experiences for our discerning tourists to take back.
