War Veterans Fund PAC Announces Endorsement of Six Republican Iraq/Afghanistan Military Veterans for the U.S. House

WASHINGTON D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the War Veterans Fund PAC (www.warveteransfund.org) announced its endorsement of six Republican Afghanistan and Iraq military veterans running for the U.S. House of Representatives. “The War Veterans Fund is committed to recruiting, supporting, and electing Republican veterans to Congress,” said Edward Crawford, the Coordinator of the PAC. “It is time for a new generation of leaders who have been tested in service to our country to lead the Republican Party.” Founded in 2018, the War Veterans Fund (WVF) supports Republican military veterans of the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Global War on Terror who are first-time candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

ENDORSED LIST

Ø Derrick Anderson (VA-7): U.S. Army National Guard, Special Forces, Iraq & Afghanistan Veteran

Ø Troy Downing (MT-2): U.S. Air Force, Flight Engineer, Afghanistan Veteran

Ø Rob Mercuri (PA-17): U.S. Army, Intelligence Officer, Iraq Veteran.

Ø Philip Singleton (GA-3): U.S. Army, Infantry/Apache Helicopter Pilot, Afghanistan & Iraq Veteran.

Ø Pat Harrigan (NC-10): U.S. Army, Special Forces, Afghanistan Veteran.

Ø Tom Barrett (MI-7): U.S. Army, Black Hawk and Lakota Helicopter Pilot, Iraq Veteran.

Edward Crawford, WVF Coordinator, said “We look forward to seeing these outstanding conservative veterans serve in the U.S. Congress alongside other War Veterans Fund supported candidates including Representatives Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Mike Waltz (FL-6), August Pfluger (TX-11), Mike Garcia (CA-25), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Jake Ellzey (TX-6), Wesley Hunt (TX-38), and Rich McCormick (GA-6).” When elected, these candidates will increase the number of Republican Afghanistan and Iraq veterans in the Republican Caucus to over thirty-four war veterans.

Use of military rank, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Department of Defense.