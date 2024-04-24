TMG Security and Cyberbay Collaborate to Spearhead Learn and Earn Movement in Cybersecurity Education
TMG Security and Cyberbay Introduce Groundbreaking Learn and Earn Program to Tackle Cybersecurity Talent Shortage”CHANDIGARH, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cybersecurity landscape is witnessing an unprecedented rise in cyber threats, exacerbating the industry's talent gap. In response, TMG Security and Cyberbay are thrilled to announce their collaboration on the pioneering "Learn and Earn Program." This initiative aims to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity experts while addressing the pressing need for skilled professionals.
Recent reports from Cybersecurity Ventures project alarming statistics, with cybercrime costs expected to surpass $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Concurrently, a shortfall of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals is anticipated by 2024. These figures underscore the urgency of bolstering cybersecurity capabilities to mitigate evolving threats in an increasingly digitized world.
The "Learn and Earn Program" stands as a beacon of innovation in cybersecurity education. Tailored bug bounty courses empower participants to acquire practical cybersecurity skills while earning rewards for identifying vulnerabilities. By bridging theoretical learning with hands-on experience, students gain invaluable insights into combating diverse cyber threats effectively.
At the heart of the program lies Cyberbay's cutting-edge bug bounty platform, offering a dynamic environment for students to apply their newfound knowledge. Through real-world challenges, participants assess system vulnerabilities, contributing to a more secure digital landscape while earning financial incentives. This symbiotic relationship between theoretical education and practical application equips students with a holistic understanding of cybersecurity.
Felix Kan, CEO of Cyberbay, lauded the partnership, emphasizing its role in empowering students and enhancing organizational security. He remarked, "The Learn and Earn Program represents a pivotal step in nurturing cybersecurity talent and fortifying digital defenses." Mayank Gandhi, CEO of TMG Security, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative effort's potential to address the industry's talent shortage.
For further information about Cyberbay's bug bounty platform and the partnership with TMG Security, please visit https://cyberbay.tech & https://courses.tmgsec.com/courses/ .
About Cyberbay:
Cyberbay is a leading AI-powered bug bounty platform that connects organizations with a global network of security researchers. Leveraging collective expertise, Cyberbay assists organizations in identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in their digital infrastructure, making cybersecurity accessible and effective.
About TMG Security:
TMG Security is a renowned cybersecurity firm renowned for its expertise in course development, instructional design, and educational support. With a focus on empowering individuals and organizations with comprehensive cybersecurity training, TMG Security plays a pivotal role in fostering a secure digital ecosystem.
