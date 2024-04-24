Kamianske school in Ukraine reopens after EIB-supported reconstruction

On 23 April, Lyceum No. 11 in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast of Ukraine, reopened its doors after being extensively reconstructed under the European Investment Bank (EIB)’s Ukraine Early Recovery Programme.

The renovation project included the modernisation of thermal insulation, installation of energy-efficient doors and windows, replacement of all utilities and communications, and improved accessibility for people with special needs. In addition, the school has additional classrooms, toilets, new playgrounds, and green recreational areas.

The reconstruction of the lyceum is a joint initiative of the European Union and its bank, the European Investment Bank, in partnership with Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Finance and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine providing technical support.

The cost of the reconstruction was more than €4 million, of which €3.4 million was funded by the EIB while the rest came from the local budget.

This project is one of the 26 EIB recovery projects in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Three of them have already been completed. Currently, ten schools, twelve hospitals, one administrative building and three water and wastewater plants are at various stages of construction.

