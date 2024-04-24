Board Portal Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Diligent, Board International, BoardMaps
Board Portal Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Board Portal Market is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Board Portal Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Diligent Corporation (United Kingdom), Board International (Switzerland), BoardMaps (France), Govenda (Germany), iDeals Solutions Group (Netherlands), NXTBoard (Austria), OnBoard (United Kingdom), Passageways (United Kingdom), Praxiom (France), SecureDocs (United Kingdom), BoardPaq (South Africa), iBabs (South Africa), iGovBoard (UAE), MenaBytes Technologies (UAE), Nayatel (Pakistan), Others.
Board Portal Market Overview:
A board portal is a secure and digital platform that facilitates communication, collaboration, and information sharing among board members and executives within an organization. It provides a centralized space for documents, agendas, and discussions, enhancing board governance and efficiency.
Board Portal research study defines the market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecasts the values for the next 6 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Board Portal industry including market share, market size (value and volume 2019-2023, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters to and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Board Portal which includes drivers & restraining factors that help estimate the future growth outlook of the market.
The segments and sub-section of Board Portal market is shown below:
EMEA Board Portal Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Oil & Gas, Non–profit organization, Education, Healthcare & Life Science, IT & Telecom, Others) by Type (Software as a service model, Hosted model, In- house model, Others) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise) by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) and by Geography (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Nordics, Rest of Europe)
Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Diligent Corporation (United Kingdom), Board International (Switzerland), BoardMaps (France), Govenda (Germany), iDeals Solutions Group (Netherlands), NXTBoard (Austria), OnBoard (United Kingdom), Passageways (United Kingdom), Praxiom (France), SecureDocs (United Kingdom), BoardPaq (South Africa), iBabs (South Africa), iGovBoard (UAE), MenaBytes Technologies (UAE), Nayatel (Pakistan), Others.
Market Drivers:
Stringent regulatory requirements and the need for transparency in corporate governance drive the adoption of board portal solutions.
Market Opportunity:
Increased adoption of board portal solutions in emerging markets as organizations focus on improving governance practices.
Market Restraints:
Initial costs and potential challenges in implementing board portal solutions may act as a restraint, particularly for smaller organizations.
Important years considered in the Board Portal study:
Historical year - 2019-2023; Base year - 2023; Forecast period** - 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
There are 15 Chapters to display the Board Portal Market
Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Board Portal market, Applications [BFSI, Oil & Gas, Non–profit organization, Education, Healthcare & Life Science, IT & Telecom, Others], Market Segment by Types [Software as a service model, Hosted model, In- house model, Others];
Chapter 2, the objective of the study.
Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions, and analytical tools
Chapters 4 and 5, Board Portal Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis
Chapters 6 and 7, show the Board Portal Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;
Chapters 8 and 9, show Five forces (bargaining power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants, and market conditions;
Chapters 10 and 11, show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc], comparison, leading countries, and opportunities; Customer Behaviour
Chapter 12, identifies the major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision-makers;
Chapters 13 and 14, are about the competitive landscape (classification and Market Ranking)
Chapter 15, deals with Board Portal Market sales channel, research findings, conclusion, appendix, and data source.
