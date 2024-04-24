Royal Jelly Market Thrives: Growth Driven by Health & Beauty Trends

Royal Jelly Market

Rising consumer interest in natural health remedies and skincare fuels demand for royal jelly products globally.

The royal jelly market is poised for significant growth, driven by consumer demand for natural health solutions.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled “Royal Jelly Market," The royal jelly market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The hypopharyngeal gland of young worker bees (nurse) produces royal jelly to nurture young larvae and the adult queen bee. Fresh royal jelly is a homogeneous product with the consistency of a thin paste. It is light in color with yellow or brown tinges, has a strong phenolic odor, and has a characteristic spicy, acidic-sweet flavor. The jelly is made up of around 57% to 70% water, 10% to 16% sugar, 13% to 15% protein, 2% to 3% minerals, and 3% to 6% fat, salts, and amino acids. The composition of fresh royal jelly differs according to the place and climate in which beekeeping is practiced.

Royal jelly is generated by coaxing colonies to develop queen bees outside of their native environment (swarming or queen replacement). It is only feasible with mobile comb hives and requires relatively little expenditure. Expert individuals who can dedicate significantly more time than is typically required for the manufacturing of other honeybee products are required. Without this need, it is only feasible to gather the contents of natural swarm cells on rare occasions, and this equates to little more than two to three grams for each hive. During a 5-month season, a well-managed hive may produce roughly 500g of royal jelly. Due to the higher risk of the perishability of the royal jelly, manufacturers have rapid access to suitable cold storage, such as a domestic freezer for small quantities and an industrial freezer for large quantities, where the royal jelly is held until it is sold or delivered to a collecting facility.

Bees are one of the most hard-working insects on the planet, pollinating and thereby reproducing many cultivated and wild plants, which are vital for food supply, human livelihoods, and biodiversity. Climate change, intensive farming, pesticide use, habitat loss, and pollution, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), have all influenced bees, resulting in a global population reduction. Furthermore, beeinformed.org reported that beekeepers in the United States lost 45.5 percent of their managed honey bee colonies between April 2020 and April 2021. Furthermore, the restriction on mobility during the pandemic's crucial period has hampered the import and export of live bees, resulting in a decrease in royal jelly output. As a result, the royal jelly market development is hampered by the general drop rate of bee colonies.

In recent years, online shopping has emerged as a new sales channel. The globe has embraced the use of internet purchasing platforms. The benefits of online shopping include convenience, time savings, and the ability to access several selections with a single click. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the e-commerce industry will rise by 34.4 percent in 2021, with online retail sales increasing by 34.4 percent over the previous year. The UK has the highest percentage of online retail sales, going from 17.0 percent in 2019 to 27.5 percent in 2021, according to the study. The rising share suggests that individuals are shifting toward online purchases, and internet shopping is becoming more popular. Because customers have easy access to their preferred items, the availability of internet connectivity and digital advertising of royal jelly products is increasing the sale of cosmetics and nutraceuticals created with royal jelly. The rise in online royal jelly purchases is boosting royal jelly market demand and growth.

The royal jelly market is segmented into application, type, form, and region. Depending on the application, the market is classified into food & beverages, healthcare, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and others. Depending on the type, it is segregated into fresh royal jelly and royal jelly extract. By form, it is categorized into liquid, capsule, and gel. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

The royal jelly market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of royal jelly, a substance secreted by worker honeybees and fed to larvae in the colony, particularly to those designated to become queens. Royal jelly has gained attention for its potential health benefits and is often consumed as a dietary supplement.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐣𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Health and Wellness Trends: Increased interest in natural and alternative health remedies has led to a growing demand for royal jelly supplements. Consumers are attracted to royal jelly for its purported health benefits, which include boosting immune function, improving skin health, and enhancing vitality.

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: Royal jelly is also used in cosmetic and skincare products due to its potential anti-aging and moisturizing properties. It can be found in creams, lotions, serums, and other skincare formulations.

𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: The nutraceutical industry, which encompasses dietary supplements and functional foods, plays a significant role in the royal jelly market. Royal jelly is often marketed as a high-value ingredient in health supplements targeting various health concerns.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: Harvesting royal jelly is labor-intensive and requires specialized techniques. It involves carefully collecting the substance from individual queen cells within the hive. Additionally, factors such as weather conditions, hive health, and beekeeping practices can influence royal jelly production, leading to fluctuations in supply and pricing.

𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: As with other dietary supplements, ensuring quality, purity, and safety is essential in the royal jelly market. Regulatory standards and quality control measures vary by country, with some jurisdictions imposing strict regulations on the production and labeling of royal jelly products.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬: The royal jelly market is global, with production and consumption occurring in various regions worldwide. Countries such as China, Australia, New Zealand, and certain European nations are significant producers and exporters of royal jelly products.

The royal jelly market is influenced by factors such as consumer demand for natural health products, advancements in beekeeping practices, and regulatory considerations. As research continues to explore the potential health benefits of royal jelly, the market is likely to evolve to meet changing consumer preferences and demands.

The royal jelly market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of natural health remedies and the rising popularity of dietary supplements. Demand for royal jelly is fueled by its perceived health benefits, including its potential to boost immune function, improve skin health, and promote overall well-being. This growing interest has led to the expansion of the royal jelly market globally, with suppliers and manufacturers catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs.

Within the royal jelly market, there is a notable trend toward product diversification. Manufacturers are developing a wide range of royal jelly-based products, including capsules, tablets, liquid extracts, powders, and topical formulations for skincare. This diversification allows consumers to choose from various delivery formats and concentrations, catering to different preferences and usage scenarios. Additionally, royal jelly is increasingly being incorporated into functional foods and beverages, expanding its reach beyond traditional supplement categories.

The royal jelly market caters to a diverse consumer base, including health-conscious individuals, skincare enthusiasts, and those seeking natural remedies for specific health concerns. Market segmentation strategies target different demographic groups, such as aging populations interested in anti-aging benefits, athletes seeking performance enhancement, and individuals with immune system support needs. Understanding consumer preferences and lifestyle factors is crucial for effectively positioning royal jelly products and tailoring marketing efforts to specific target audiences.

The production and supply of royal jelly involve intricate supply chain dynamics, starting from beekeeping and hive management to processing, packaging, and distribution. Beekeepers play a central role in royal jelly production, employing specialized techniques to harvest and extract the substance from beehives. Factors such as weather conditions, hive health, and geographical location can influence the quantity and quality of royal jelly produced. Effective supply chain management is essential for maintaining product integrity, ensuring freshness, and meeting market demand.

The royal jelly market is subject to regulatory oversight, with varying standards and regulations governing production, labeling, and marketing practices across different countries and regions. Regulatory compliance is essential for manufacturers and suppliers to ensure product safety, quality, and transparency. Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and adherence to labeling requirements are key considerations for businesses operating in the royal jelly market. Additionally, ongoing research and scientific studies contribute to the understanding of royal jelly's efficacy and safety, influencing regulatory decisions and industry practices.

While the royal jelly market presents lucrative opportunities for growth and innovation, it also faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions, quality control issues, and competition from alternative health products. Rising consumer expectations regarding product quality, sustainability, and ethical beekeeping practices further shape market dynamics. However, advancements in beekeeping technology, improved processing methods, and strategic partnerships across the value chain offer opportunities for market players to differentiate their offerings and capitalize on emerging trends. Additionally, expanding distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms and specialty retailers, provide avenues for reaching new consumer segments and markets.

The players operating in the global royal jelly market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their royal jelly market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Durham's Bee Farm, Glory Bee, Jiangshan Bee Enterprise, Nestlé S.A., Now Health Group, Inc., Nu-Health Products, Shamee Bee Farm Source Naturals, Inc., Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, and Yamada Bee Farm, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

According to the royal jelly market analysis, on the basis of application, the other segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue during the royal jelly market forecast period.

On the basis of type, the royal jelly extract segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

According to royal jelly market trends, on the basis of form, the gel segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of the country in Asia-Pacific, Japan was the largest market for the royal jelly industry in 2021 in terms of revenue generation.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

