Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,966 in the last 365 days.

Project Focus by Wim Tellier 250 fishermen create an amazing artwork in Madagascar

Project FOCUS Wim Tellier

Project FOCUS Wim Tellier

Project FOCUS Wim Tellier

Project FOCUS Wim Tellier

Project FOCUS Wim Tellier

100 custom Iris coloured sails in one of the most beautiful lagoons of the world located in Madagascar.

MALLE, BELGIUM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Focus by Wim Tellier 250 fishermen work together to display 100 custom sails with their traditional boats in one of the most beautiful lagoons of the world located in Madagascar.

Wim Tellier realizes his latest project named Focus in Madagascar. Project FOCUS was a huge art installation with 100 custom pirogues. He created a 1800m long exhibition on the beautiful beach of Ankassy Lodge. The exhibition went into infinity. All the sails were photos of Irises taken with a special technique designed by Wim Tellier himself.

Project FOCUS centralizes on the power of the eyes’ Iris.
The Iris is the purest part of our body the entrance to our soul. It’s the most timeless part of our body because it changes the least. Like in every project Wim Tellier searches for an unique emotional value not only he creates a timeless image for his customers but he gives them also the chance to visit in real time the exhibition Doing that he creates a very unique life experience connected to the artwork. Project FOCUS donated both the 100 pirogues and all the custom sails to the fisher community. Connected to project Focus Wim created project C Water. The main goal with C Water is creating drinking water on location in remote areas. Project C Water will organize surf, kite, yoga and wakeboard camps and once a year a marathon. During the camps small groups will also help to create and donate drinking water in the remote villages. Project FOCUS wants to show the world how powerful art can be in the most pure form and hopes to inspire others to do something good in this beautiful world.

wim tellier
2 TRY bv
+32479321768 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Project Focus by Wim Tellier 250 fishermen create an amazing artwork in Madagascar

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more