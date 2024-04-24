Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region to Attain the fastest CAGR of 5.5% During 2021-2031

Autism Spectrum Disorders Market - Infographics - AMR

Rise in awareness regarding service of this disorder are the key factors that drive the growth of Autism Spectrum Disorders Market.

Autism Spectrum Disorders Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autism Spectrum Disorders Market," The autism spectrum disorders market was valued at $27.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The Autism Spectrum Disorders Market is being propelled by various factors such as a surge in cases, increased awareness, and a rise in early diagnosis demands. For example, according to The Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, funded by the CDC, approximately 1 in 44 eight-year-old children were identified with ASD in 2021. Additionally, heightened awareness and the need for early diagnosis of different ASD types like autistic disorder, Asperger's syndrome, and pervasive development disorder (PDD) are contributing to market growth.

Moreover, factors like increased birth rates, higher rates of ASD diagnosis, both private and government funding for healthcare infrastructure development, and intensified research and development activities further fuel the industry's expansion. Notably, companies like EarliTec Diagnostics are raising significant funds, such as the $19.5 million they secured in 2021, to enhance early diagnosis and treatment for children with ASD.

In terms of market trends, the approval of new services, a surge in clinical trials, and the introduction of innovative products are driving growth. For instance, Jaguar Gene Therapy announced pipeline programs targeting genetic causes of ASD and other severe neurodevelopmental disorders in 2021. Additionally, increased healthcare spending and advancements in healthcare facilities in developing nations contribute to the expansion of the autism spectrum disorder treatment market.

Segmentation of the market includes services like behavioral approaches, early intervention, medication, etc., with behavioral approaches dominating due to their increasing adoption and awareness. Disease-wise segmentation includes categories such as autistic disorder, Asperger's syndrome, pervasive development disorder (PDD), among others, with autistic disorder holding the largest market share due to its prevalence.

Regarding location, segments include hospitals, educational counselor centers, and others, with educational counselor centers leading in 2021 due to the growing prevalence of ASD and increased healthcare spending.

North America held the largest market share in 2021, driven by factors like rising ASD prevalence, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key industry players. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as increased premature childbirth rates, rising awareness about ASD, and a large population base.

The report analyzes these key players of the global autism spectrum disorders market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Abbvie Inc

Axial Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cognoa Inc

Curemark LLC

dfusion inc.

EarliTec Diagnostics Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of service, the behavioral approaches segment was the highest contributor to the Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Analysis in 2021.

Based on disease, the autistic disorder segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on location, the education counselor center segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the autism spectrum disorders market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the autism spectrum disorders market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global autism spectrum disorders market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.