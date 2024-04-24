BPA Free Plastic Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future

BPA Free Plastic Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "BPA Free Plastic Market by Material (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, Others) and Application (Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

Key Insights:

- The global BPA free plastic industry reached $187.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $299.6 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.

- Factors driving market growth include increased government investments in next-generation electric vehicles and automotive & defense sectors, as well as substantial investments by major players in emerging economies.

- However, the market faces challenges such as the availability of substitute products. Despite this, opportunities exist in sectors like personal care, consumer goods, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

- The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected market growth due to lockdowns, disruptions in transportation, and reduced consumer spending capacity.

Segment Analysis:

- PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, driven by its widespread use in plastic bottle production.

- HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to its suitability for various industries including food, thanks to its non-reactivity and durability.

- In terms of applications, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance, supported by the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and extended shelf life offered by BPA-free plastics in packaging.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021 and is poised to maintain its dominance, driven by increased consumption of BPA-free plastic products in cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, and food industries. The region is also experiencing a surge in packed food consumption, boosted by lifestyle changes and the expansion of e-commerce.

Leading Players:

- Altium Packaging

- Amcor plc

- Conagra Brands, Inc.

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Orthex Group

- Plastipak Packaging, Inc.

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Taiyuan Lanlang Technology Industrial Corp.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Water Boy, Inc.

