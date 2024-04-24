NIKKEI FORUM 29th “FUTURE OF ASIA” to be held on May 23-24
Gan Kim Yong Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore
Nikkei Inc., announced that NIKKEI FORUM 29th “FUTURE OF ASIA” will be held on Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, 2024.TOKYO, JAPAN, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan’s largest business media group and publisher of the Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, announced that NIKKEI FORUM 29th “FUTURE OF ASIA” will be held on Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, 2024. Once again, both online streaming and on-site attendance will be available, as the event will be held in hybrid format.
This year’s forum, titled “Asian Leadership in an Uncertain World”, brings together many prominent leaders from the region, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of Thailand, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong of Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai of Vietnam, former Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohammad of Malaysia.
2024 sees major elections taking place across the globe, including in the US and Asia. Against a backdrop of war in Ukraine and ongoing crisis in the Middle East, 4 billion people, more than half the world's population, take to the polls. At the 29th FUTURE OF ASIA, leaders from across the region gather to discuss the role Asia, which has overcome numerous challenges in its pursuit of cooperation and development, should play in an increasingly uncertain world.
In addition to speeches by the political leaders, the event will include an array of panel discussions featuring experts from numerous fields. Topics will include regional cooperation to build digital ecosystem, Asia’s endeavor to achieve net carbon-zero, the role of Japan, US, and South Korea for regional security in North-East Asia, and so on.
Outline
Title: NIKKEI FORUM 29th FUTURE OF ASIA
Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024
Friday, May 24, 2024
Organized by: Nikkei Inc.
Sponsored by:
Nomura Holdings
PwC
Fumakilla
Academic partner:Sophia University
Supported by ASEAN – Japan Centre
Official Media:Nikkei Asia
For more information and registration: https://futureofasia.net/asia2024/eng/index
■About the FUTURE OF ASIA
FUTURE OF ASIA is an international gathering where political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and discuss the role of Asia in the world. Held by Nikkei every year since 1995, it is considered to be one of the most important global conferences in Asia.
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
