BNB Chain Expands DAU Incentive Program; Offering Up To $200K, Pledges USD $1.85 Million In Ecosystem Incentives

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNB Chain, the community-driven blockchain ecosystem that includes the world’s largest smart contract blockchain, today announced the launch of the next phase of its DAU (Daily Active Users) Incentive Program for projects building on BNB Chain. The program will continue to offer rewards of up to $200,000 USD in BNB tokens to top-performing projects building on the DeFi hub, BNB Smart Chain (BSC). This phase will also now be open to projects building on opBNB, BNB Chain’s ideal blockchain for Dapps that require high transaction frequency, like fully on-chain games. Projects can apply here: https://wkf.ms/3QfuaPN

This DAU Incentive Program launch brings the total of cash incentives that BNB Chain has dedicated to accelerating ecosystem growth in the past 30 days to USD $1,850,000. This includes the $160,000 that’s being committed to the top 5 projects with the highest incremental Total Value Locked, the USD $1 million for qualified participants based on their ranking in total trading volume, market cap, and meme community holders, and the $490,000 for the Q2 Hackathon participants. With a focus on ecosystem growth and accelerating the success of projects built on BNB Chain, these incentives complement the myriad of ecosystem growth initiatives including the MVB program.

The BNB Chain DAU Incentive Program is designed to increase DAU, amplify and reward innovative on-chain games, Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, social projects, and more built on BSC and opBNB. It also provides the chance to participate in a dynamic and rewarding ecosystem aimed at accelerating growth.

Projects that are live on BSC since January 1, 2023 or opBNB are eligible to submit an application to be considered here (https://wkf.ms/3QfuaPN) until April 30, 2024. Criteria includes having completed at least one security audit and having an average of at least 10 DAU in the 7-days prior to application. More details on participation terms and reward allocation can be found here:https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/bnb-chain-dau-incentive-program-up-to-200-000-in-bnb-to-be-won

The $200,000 prize pool will be unlocked based on the increment DAU of all participants during the event period.

Tier 1: 100K – 300K total increment DAU for all participants (not deduplicated) = $50,000 rewards pool unlocked

Tier 2: 300K – 500K total increment DAU for all participants (not deduplicated) = $150,000 rewards pool unlocked

Tier 3: 500K～ total increment DAU for all participants (not deduplicated) = $200,000 rewards pool unlocked

Participants will receive rewards based on the ranking of the three dimensions: average DAU, increment DAU, and Gas Fee, during the event.

First prize = 40% of the dynamic rewards pool unlocked

Second prize = 30% of the dynamic rewards pool unlocked

Third prize = 15% of the dynamic rewards pool unlocked

Fourth prize = 10% of the dynamic rewards pool unlocked

Fifth prize = 5% of the dynamic rewards pool unlocked

The application period for this phase of the program will run from 24 April to 30 April, 2024 at 23:59 UTC. The competition period will run from 1 May to 1 June, 2024 with 50% of rewards being distributed within 3 weeks of the event concluding. The remaining 50% will be distributed by the following calendar month if the project maintains their average DAU with no more than a 15% reduction.

All applications can be made here.

To find out more about the BNB Chain Web3 Builder Support programs, users can visit here (https://www.bnbchain.org/en/developers/developer-programs) and keep updated on X.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is removing barriers to Web3 adoption. It is composed of:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees of any EVM-compatible L1; serves as the ecosystem’s governance chain.

opBNB: A scalability L2 that delivers the lowest gas fees of any L2 and rapid processing speeds.

BNB Greenfield: Meets decentralized storage needs for the ecosystem and lets users establish their own data marketplaces.

Setting a high bar for security, the AvengerDAO community protects BNB Chain users while Red Alarm provides a real-time risk-scanner for Dapps. The ecosystem also offers a range of monetary and ecosystem rewards as part of its Builder Support Program.

For more, users can follow BNB Chain on X or start exploring via BNB's Dapp library.