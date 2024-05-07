Dovetail Software Launches GenAI HR Copilot: Revolutionizing HR Service Experience

Dovetail HR Copilot MS Teams and Employee Portal Dovetail HR tops the chart for the 3rd year in a row

Empowering Human Resources: The Launch of Dovetail AI HR Copilot Brings Next-Generation Support to Modern Workplaces

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dovetail Software, a leader in innovative HR solutions, announces the launch of Dovetail AI HR Copilot, a GenAI product addition to its range of HR Service Delivery software. Dovetail HR Copilot is designed to empower HR teams and enhance the employee experience by providing instantaneous, AI-driven support for a range of HR queries and tasks.

Dovetail HR Copilot excels in delivering accurate responses to user inquiries through its intelligent framework, which includes:

- Pre-built Intents: Utilizing FAQs and other templated responses, Dovetail HR Copilot can swiftly provide answers, direct users to pertinent information within Dovetail or linked systems, and gather data through interactive prompts.

- Multiple Response Options: When queries match multiple records, Dovetail HR Copilot offers users a choice of relevant answers to ensure precise information delivery.

- Comprehensive Search Abilities: In instances where no direct matches are found, Dovetail HR Copilot searches through an extensive knowledge base to find and deliver the required information.

- Advanced AI Capabilities: With GenAI technology, Dovetail HR Copilot can index and analyze both internal content and external data sources like SharePoint to deliver informed responses or escalate to human agents via Dovetail LiveChat if further clarification is needed.

Dovetail HR Copilot also boasts robust analytics capabilities to monitor usage and interactions, which helps in continuously refining user experience. Its multi-language functionality ensures that Dovetail HR Copilot operates in the language configured at the client level, making it a versatile tool for global enterprises.

Furthermore, Dovetail HR Copilot is part of the HR Case Management solution. It can initiate case logs automatically at the end of interactions, ensuring that all user issues are addressed comprehensively. This seamless integration of case management enhances workflow efficiency and ensures no employee query goes unresolved.

With extensive customization options available through Dovetail’s design studio, organizations can tailor the look and feel of the Copilot to match their branding, enhancing the overall user interface and user experience.

"Dovetail HR Copilot is more than a digital tool—it's a strategic revolution, a transformative force within HR operations that will redefine how HR departments engage and empower their workforce," said Kane Frisby, COO of Dovetail Software. "With this launch, we are excited to set new benchmarks in HR Services technology and support our clients in delivering exceptional employee experiences."

