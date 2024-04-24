BWISE Solutions Secures Strategic Partnership with Another Industry Leader, Ebco Inc.
BWISE technology empowers your organization to embrace innovation, differentiate services, and build and maintain a strong reputation. By integrating SAP Business One and WISE WMS, you can streamline your distribution operations
BWISE Adds Ebco Inc. esteemed clienteleLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BWISE Solutions, a pioneer committed to excellence in the realm of ERP and logistics, is thrilled to unveil a new chapter in its journey with the addition of Ebco Inc. to its esteemed clientele.
With a legacy of delivering cutting-edge ERP and WMS solutions, BWISE Solutions proudly announces its latest milestone: a strategic partnership with Ebco Inc., a distinguished market leader in the rubber industry. Through synergistic efforts, BWISE Solutions and Ebco Inc. are primed to unlock opportunities for growth, efficiency, and transformative advancements in the rubber industry.
About Ebco Inc.:
Ebco has been an engineered-driven company supplying OEM customers with elastomer solutions since 1951. It is a family-owned business located in Illinois that specializes in finding low-cost manufacturers in the US and has expanded to global sourcing. Ebco Inc. now owns factories in China and Thailand and has distribution facilities in Ireland and Hong Kong to serve our global customers.
Quote from Ebco Inc.:
“We chose to work with BWISE based on their experience working with Sage X3 and the integrations needed for our business. The BWISE team demonstrated their industry knowledge in working with repacking into CHEP bins and the labelling software BarTender that we use today. The industry knowledge combined with an understanding of our business needs led us to select BWISE as our WMS partner.”
- Ben Bernardo, EBCO COO
Why Ebco Chose BWISE Solutions:
• WMS solution that is compatible with Sage
• Smooth and fast implementation timeframe
• Reliable software with a top-notch support system
• A system that is easy to learn with minimal coding involved.
Quotes from BWISE:
“Partnering with Ebco Inc. marks a significant milestone for BWISE Solutions, further solidifying our commitment to delivering tailored ERP and WMS solutions. Our collaboration with Ebco underscores the value of industry expertise and customized integrations in driving operational excellence. Together, we are poised to revolutionize efficiency and innovation within the rubber industry."
– Mady Lessing, BWISE Solutions Marketing Director
About BWISE Solutions:
BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success. BWISE is an official SAP Business One partner
