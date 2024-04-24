Delta Glass Co. Window Company’s Reputation Has Once Again Been Upheld With 2024 ThreeBestRated® Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® is dedicated to identify the top businesses, based on its rigorous 50-Point Inspection, every year. On this note, this year, ThreeBestRated® has picked Delta Glass.Co and awarded it as Stocktons' top window companies in Vaughan, after Delta Glass.Co has surpassed their criteria. This prestigious award highlights their industrial excellence and high standards they strive to maintain throughout its career.
What Made Them The Best?
Established in 1955, Delta Glass Co. has a long standing history of adorning the homes of Stockton and the Central Valley for over 69 years. It is not just a number, but their commitment to excellence, making them a reliable choice for generations of homeowners. Over these years, they have solidified their reputation by not only meeting the customers expectations, but also instilled a greater sense of satisfaction with their services.
Each member of Delta Glass’s team is licensed and insured, who leave behind a seamless experience. Their dedication can be evidenced in every step of their work. Upon being hired, the professional team will start by inspecting the property, and taking the accurate measurements. Then they approach their clients with samples, followed by discussion over material options available based on their specific needs, before they take on the installation process. Throughout the process, they keep their clients informed of everything and provide guidance and support.
Trusted Supplier Of Glass:
Across the Central Valley and Stockton, they are a trusted and #1 source for glass installation, replacements and repairs for both commercial and residential sites. Their products – custom-made glass, doors, windows and hardware – all of which are manufactured adhering to the highest quality standards, to ensure reliability and safety.
Be it a big or small project, their workmanship, product quality and attention to detail are second to none. The Delta team believes that there is ‘No job is too small or too big.’
Two of their prominent projects – glass installations at the University of the Pacific’s School of Pharmacy and the Eagle Ford Showroom – speaks of their excellence in craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail.
Delta Glass confidently stands by their work with a warranty for both products and installation. Their warranty assures that their clients investment and best interests are protected. Delta Glass Co. offers convenient appointment scheduling, and prompt services at competitive pricing.
Services They Offer:
Clients can call Delta Glass experts for new windows and doors installation, shower enclosures, single and dual pane replacements, window hardware replacement, mirror replacements, tabletops, glass storefronts, privacy glass, screens and more. They also provide safety door glass, storefront glass, fire-rated glass and bullet resistant glass. Insurance work is accepted. They offer free consultation and quotes. To book a consultation with Delta Glass experts, visit https://deltaglassco.com/
Jennifer Sutherlin
What Made Them The Best?
Established in 1955, Delta Glass Co. has a long standing history of adorning the homes of Stockton and the Central Valley for over 69 years. It is not just a number, but their commitment to excellence, making them a reliable choice for generations of homeowners. Over these years, they have solidified their reputation by not only meeting the customers expectations, but also instilled a greater sense of satisfaction with their services.
Each member of Delta Glass’s team is licensed and insured, who leave behind a seamless experience. Their dedication can be evidenced in every step of their work. Upon being hired, the professional team will start by inspecting the property, and taking the accurate measurements. Then they approach their clients with samples, followed by discussion over material options available based on their specific needs, before they take on the installation process. Throughout the process, they keep their clients informed of everything and provide guidance and support.
Trusted Supplier Of Glass:
Across the Central Valley and Stockton, they are a trusted and #1 source for glass installation, replacements and repairs for both commercial and residential sites. Their products – custom-made glass, doors, windows and hardware – all of which are manufactured adhering to the highest quality standards, to ensure reliability and safety.
Be it a big or small project, their workmanship, product quality and attention to detail are second to none. The Delta team believes that there is ‘No job is too small or too big.’
Two of their prominent projects – glass installations at the University of the Pacific’s School of Pharmacy and the Eagle Ford Showroom – speaks of their excellence in craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail.
Delta Glass confidently stands by their work with a warranty for both products and installation. Their warranty assures that their clients investment and best interests are protected. Delta Glass Co. offers convenient appointment scheduling, and prompt services at competitive pricing.
Services They Offer:
Clients can call Delta Glass experts for new windows and doors installation, shower enclosures, single and dual pane replacements, window hardware replacement, mirror replacements, tabletops, glass storefronts, privacy glass, screens and more. They also provide safety door glass, storefront glass, fire-rated glass and bullet resistant glass. Insurance work is accepted. They offer free consultation and quotes. To book a consultation with Delta Glass experts, visit https://deltaglassco.com/
Jennifer Sutherlin
Delta Glass Co.
+1 209-466-5581
jennifer@deltaglassco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook