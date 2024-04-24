Bitget Lists Ready To Fight (RTF) Boxing Based WEB3 App in SocialFi Sector on Spot

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of RTF tokens from Ready to Fight ecosystem Boxing based Web3 application in SocialFi category under Innovation Zone. The one-of-a-kind app runs the first blockchain ecosystem for millions of fighters, coaching staff, and boxing fans. With over $40,000 in Candybomb giveaways, RTF tokens trading and deposits are now opened.

The social media platform aims to use decentralised blockchain technology to grow the boxing industry and support boxers. This platform is designed to serve as a single entry point for thousands of fighters and teams, offering a range of tools and services that streamline professional fighting. From finding sparring partners and coaches to managing contracts and sponsorships, RTF simplifies and secures these interactions with the precision of smart contracts and the transparency of blockchain. The RFT platform not only facilitates professional aspects but also provides an engaging environment for fans, and incentivizes the involved participants.

RTF is a cutting edge platform that offers an open and sustainable environment for boxing related services and applications. This approach is pivotal in embracing the digital transformation of the sports industry. It has launched the first SocialFi application specifically tailored for boxing communities globally, representing a significant leap towards integrating these communities into the digital age.

Bitget lists high potential tokens in its innovation zone to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of RTF in Bitget’s spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending high potential low-cap tokens.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platfrom is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

For more information about trading RTF tokens, visit – https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603808595

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet