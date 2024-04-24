<Strong>Celebrating National Library Workers Day & National Library Week</Strong>

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang recently proclaimed April 2024 as National Library Workers Day and designated the entire week as National Library Week, with a special focus on April 22nd as National Library Outreach Day, recognizing the invaluable contributions of library workers and the importance of library outreach efforts in our communities.

