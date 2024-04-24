Corin Group Attains EU MDR Approval for Apollo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgical Platform

Corin Group Attains EU MDR Approval for Apollo

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, a global leader in orthopaedic innovation, is proud to announce CE approval for its Apollo™ robotic-assisted surgical platform and the ApolloKnee™ software application. European demonstrations are scheduled to begin this Friday, 26 April at the Orthopaedica Belgica Congress.

“ApolloKnee™ represents a significant leap forward in Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA). The pre-resection BalanceBot™ provides an objective, robotic knee balance through the entire range of motion before the surgeon commits to making any bone cuts. This approach gives surgeons the freedom to use any alignment philosophy with a tibia-first or femur-first workflow.” Said Dr Jim Pierrepont, Global Franchise Lead at Corin Group.

Apollo™ is Corin’s next-generation surgical platform, built on a decade of clinical success in robotic-assisted TKA. Enhancements of the new platform include objective pre-resection balance of the knee, autonomous planning tailored to individual surgeon preferences, a gesture-controlled workflow, robotic-assisted tibial cutting, seamless integration with the CorinConnect™ surgeon portal, and the ability to support multiple surgical applications.

ApolloKnee™ has been designed to go beyond alignment, delivering personalized dynamic balance. We combine optimal planning, precise implementation, and continuous learning to achieve the forgotten knee.

Jon Serbousek, CEO of Corin Group and Senior Advisor to parent company Permira, commented on the milestone, "Attaining CE approval for Apollo™ is a testament to Corin's commitment to innovation and excellence, in Europe and around the world. This approval will enable us to bring our advanced balancing technology to more facilities, transforming the way joint replacements are performed."

The CE approval allows Corin Group to commercialise the Apollo™ robotic-assisted surgical platform and the ApolloKnee™ procedure across the European Union, broadening the availability of this cutting-edge technology since its United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance announcement in November 2023.

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, and with offices worldwide, Corin is a fast-growing global company with a vision to advance orthopaedics by delivering technology-driven procedures and personalized dynamic balance to each and every total joint replacement. The unique combination of advanced robotic and AI technologies to plan, implement and learn, along with clinically proven implants, is intended to deliver improved outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.

