Austin Adventures offers 50% Off Kids on family adventure vacations

Austin Adventures creates adventure vacations specifically designed for families to get into nature together and create special memories for a lifetime.

BILLINGS, MONTANA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many parents, solving the challenge of creating a family vacation experience that meets everyone’s needs can be overwhelming. With 50% off kids*, available for bookings made by April 30, 2024, parents can make their next family vacation hassle-free by entrusting it to the experts.

Austin Adventures are family adventure vacation specialists, with unique itineraries specifically designed with fun activities to entertain and inspire kids, while enabling the adults to relax and enjoy themselves.

According to Emily Singh from San Diego, a recent guest on a Yellowstone Family Vacation, the best thing is that everything is taken care of. “I love the idea that there is an itinerary totally organized for us. Just tell me where we need to be, I don’t have to think – someone has already done that for me,” says Emily.

“I love for my kids to enjoy nature, and see all the animals. Our entire family enjoyed this trip. It was perfectly planned. The highlights were the exceptional guides, with the gorgeous Yellowstone National Park as the backdrop for our wonderful tour,” says Emily.

Austin Adventures' 'Made for Families' adventures were created for families to explore the best of the U.S. national parks, or go further afield on international adventures in Costa Rica, New Zealand and Europe. Activities on their family adventure vacations include hiking, biking, horseback riding, kayaking, river rafting, zip lining and more - all designed to explore the best each destination has to offer, get off the beaten track and out into nature together.

“Rather than trying to ‘DIY’ (do it yourself), going guided with us takes the stress out of organizing a family vacation,” says EJ Gamboa, Chief Growth Officer, Austin Adventures. "All accommodations, transport on-trip, most meals, and all activities are included," Gamboa adds.

The ‘50% off kids' offer ends April 30, 2024. To book and find out more about their 'Made for Families' adventures visit austinadventures.com

Austin Adventures started in 1985 in Montana, USA, and specializes in adventures in the great outdoors in the North American national parks, as well as family adventures in New Zealand, Costa Rica, and Europe. It is renowned for its fully guided tried-and-true family-friendly small group adventures, and together with its sister brand Active Adventures, takes guests to more than 25 countries on six continents.

A sample of the 'Made for Families' adventures by Austin Adventures:

- Hiking, biking and rafting in nature, away from the crowds in Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks

- Kayaking and wildlife watching (including orca and humpback whales) in Alaska

- Scenic train rides and downhill biking along emerald lakes and through vineyards in Switzerland

- Glacier hikes, river rafting, horseback riding, and backcountry biking among the scenic splendor of the Canadian Rockies

- Surfing, riding horses, and witnessing the wonderful wildlife on a family vacation in Costa Rica

- Jet boating, river rafting and kiwi viewing in New Zealand - the adventure paradise of the Southern Hemisphere

For more family adventure vacations, visit austinadventures.com

*Terms and conditions of the offer:

Offer valid for new bookings made through April 30, 2024 (11:59 pm US PDT) for trips departing no later than June 30, 2025. A 50% discount applies to the full advertised adult trip price – not the discounted child concession price. Offer valid for up to two children 12 years and under who must be sharing rooms with at least one adult. To secure the booking and discount, a 50% deposit is due at time of booking. The 50% deposit is non-refundable, non-cancellable, and non-changeable. Changes to or cancellation of the trip will forfeit the 50% deposit, and no refunds will apply. Discount cannot be combined with any other offers. Other restrictions may apply. Austin Adventures highly recommends purchasing Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) insurance.