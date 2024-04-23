Submit Release
CDT Files Comments with DOJ in Response to Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Bulk Sale of Data

On April 19, 2024, CDT filed comments with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to their advance notice of proposed rule making on the bulk sale of data about U.S. individuals by data brokers to countries of concern.

CDT supports the DOJ’s goals in this proceeding, which is to reduce the ability of countries of concern to collect and exploit US individuals’ data. We urge the DOJ to account for the concerns we have outlined here as it puts together the NPRM that is expected to follow.

Read the full comments here.

