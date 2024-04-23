CDT’s Matt Scherer Testifies Before Connecticut Senate’s General Law Committee on Senate Bill 2, An Act Concerning Artificial Intelligence

On February 29, CDT testified in front of the Connecticut Senate’s General Law Committee on Senate Bill 2, An Act Concerning Artificial Intelligence. CDT thanked the committee for its and the sponsor’s work on the wide-ranging bill, while offering a number of suggestions to strengthen it, including:

Strengthening the definitions to ensure that companies cannot evade accountability

Expanding notice and transparency requirements for AI-driven decisions

Strengthening enforcement provisions for AI-driven decisions

Eliminating loopholes that would allow the makers and users of biased AI systems to avoid disclosing their use of AI when making high-stakes decisions

Tightening the scope of the bill’s deceptive media prohibitions to ensure legitimate satire and criticism are protected

Ensuring that the provisions establishing studies and working groups for state use of AI include consumer and worker voices and reflect consumer and worker interests

