CDT Joins Coalition Letter in Support of Funding NIST’s AI Initiatives

Leading technology advocacy organizations urge Congress to support National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) funding request for responsible AI innovation. More than 80 organizations, companies, and universities joined a letter asking congressional appropriators to fully fund the NIST budget requests for AI-related work in the upcoming fiscal year.

Read the full letter.

