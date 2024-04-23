Community Meeting on Tsunami Readiness For Ottley Hall

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) invite residents of Ottley Hall and surrounding areas to a community meeting on Wednesday 24th April, 2024. This meeting will take place at the Harmony Baptist Church (Pastor Jeffrey’s Church) at Ottley Hall beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of the community meeting is to discuss the tsunami readiness of the Ottley Hall Community.

Residents of Ottley Hall and surrounding areas are asked to make a special effort to attend this community meeting on Wednesday 24th April, 2024 at the Harmony Baptist Church (Pastor Jeffrey’s Church) beginning at 5:00 p.m.