SoundToggle: Now Launching a Secret Weapon for Audio Engineers
Maximize Website Engagement: Captivate Potential Clients with Before-and-After Audio Showcases!
SoundToggle enables your potential clients to immediately A/B between the unprocessed audio and your mix or master, giving them a deeper understanding of the majestic transformation.”UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For audio engineers, SoundToggle represents the ultimate solution for a lossless audio portfolio player. With a click of a button, they can seamlessly showcase high-fidelity before and after audio samples to potential clients, enabling them to experience the transformative power of their work firsthand.
— Ed Thorne, Pro Audio YouTuber & SoundToggle User
SoundToggle keeps the spotlight on the user's audio, minimizing distractions and maximizing engagement. The interactive toggle switch captivates listeners by granting them control over their experience of the before and after audio, thereby significantly extending their time spent on the portfolio.
“SoundCloud is fine for hosting your portfolio, but SoundToggle enables your potential clients to immediately A/B between the unprocessed audio and your mix or master, giving them a deeper understanding of the majestic transformation and turd polishing you have delivered.”
Users can easily upload their time-aligned audio files, customize the player to align with their brand, and seamlessly embed it into their website using the simple copy-and-paste iframe code provided by SoundToggle - no coding knowledge required.
SoundToggle was born out of a desire to create something that the founders (both audio engineers) wished they had when they started their audio careers. The company’s mission is to empower audio professionals to effortlessly showcase their work while delivering an immersive experience for their audience.
"The audio industry's tough. Lots of folks offering the same for less. To stand out, you gotta show your worth immediately. I realized that I needed a hook for my site, something to grab visitors and show off what I can do. That's why we made SoundToggle."
-Matt Ebso, SoundToggle Founder & Audio Engineer
Limited-Time Launch Promotion: 50% Off, For Life!
In celebration of its launch, SoundToggle is extending a special promotion to new users. Users can sign up before May 31, 2024, using promo code LAUNCH50 to enjoy a perpetual 50% discount on the Pro plan. This exclusive offer allows users to unlock premium features and secure lifetime access to the audio portfolio player.
Sign up at https://SoundToggle.io/LAUNCH50
For audio engineers ready to take their career to the next level, SoundToggle is a cost-effective, scalable solution that will continuously grow with their body of work. Users can impress potential clients with a portfolio that authentically reflects their expertise.
