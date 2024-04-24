Pride Peacebuilders Announces Volunteer Training Program
Individuals and groups invited to become certified peacebuilders at Pride FestivalsUNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride Peacebuilders announces a new project to train peacebuilders for volunteer service at Pride festivals and community LGBTQ events.
According to Frankie Leigh, co-founder of Pride Peacebuilders, “In recent years, the number of Pride celebrations across the US has grown and across the US, safety threats have increased. From armed opposition to well-intentioned protesters, pride can be contentious and unpredictable for organizers and attendees. In this series, we’re excited to share what we’ve learned through peacebuilding at pride events and beyond.”
The six-hour certification series is offered at multiple day and times and culminates in certification as a Pride Peacebuilder, vest, and invitations to volunteer at Pride festivals and LGBTQ events worldwide. In addition, community-specific resources and additional trainings will be offered, as well as networked groups for support and continued learning.
Rev. Dr. Edmonds-Allen, Executive Director of the sponsoring organization, Parity, states: “Frankie Leigh and Skye Michelle of Pride Peacebuilders have the specific knowledge, experience, and background to make this a truly exceptional project. In 2024 we are hoping for 1,000 trained peacebuilders to be active around the country, bringing safety and understanding wherever they go.”
The workshop will help attendees to:
• Prevent and de-escalate aggressive or harmful behavior
• Support those impacted by aggressive or harmful behavior
• Support those having difficulty managing feelings or in mental health crisis
• Recognize and intervene in instances of harassment or grooming behavior
• Engage protesters empathetically, act as a buffer between protesters and attendees
• Prevent and de-escalate conflicts, physical altercations, and show/use of weapons
• Understand group dynamics and shift the atmosphere toward safety and peace
The first workshops begin on April 30, 2024. For more information and to register, see https://parity.nyc/pride-peacebuilders.
About Pride Peacebuilders
Pride Peacebuilders is led by Frankie Leigh and Skye Michelle. At Pride celebrations, community events, and demonstrations, Peacebuilders contribute to the safety and dignity of everyone present. This series will equip participants with skills, strategies, and resources for peacebuilding at Pride events and in their communities.
###
Frankie Leigh
Pride Peacebuilders
frankiefernleigh@gmail.com