RSIPF farewell New Zealand Police advisors

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have farewelled three New Zealand (NZ) Police Solomon Islands Policing Programme (SIPSP) advisers on 22 April 2024 at Rove police headquarters.

The three departing New Zealand Police are Senior Advisers Peter Payne, Tracey Corkill and Dean Henderson. All have worked alongside the RSIPF for a year.

Advisers Payne and Corkill work alongside the RSIPF National Crime Prevention Department while adviser Henderson works alongside the RSIPF Learning and Development team in the RSIPF police academy at Rove.

RSIPF Assistant Commissioner (AC) Simpson Pogeava hosted the event and presented the Commissioners Certificate of Appreciation to the departing advisors. He also presented them with the Solomon Islands Police service medal.

Pogeava thanked each for their work in Crime Prevention and embedding the mindset training delivered to the RSIPF. Also in attendance was RSIPF Director from National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) Superintendent John Matamaru.

AC Pogeava said that he was proud of the NZ SIPSP programme focusing on leadership development and the upskilling and development of all RSIPF staff.

Mr. Pogeava wished them well travelling home and said that he hoped to see them again someday soon in the Solomon Islands.

The three departing advisers will be replaced with three new NZ Police advisers.

//End//

ACP Simpson Pogeava hands over adviser Tracey Corkill her medal

Adviser Dean Henderson receives medal from ACP Simpson Pogeava

Adviser Peter Payne receives certificate of appreciation from ACP Simpson Pogeava