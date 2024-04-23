SIEC RECEIVES PRELIMINARY REPORT FROM g7+ ELECTION OBSERVER TEAM

Solomon Islanders have demonstrated the spirit of elections in this year’s Joint Election, according to observations made by International Election Observer Group known as The Group of 7 Plus (G7+).

The G7+ International Election Observer group submitted their preliminary report to the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) late last week before departing the country.

Chief Electoral Commissioner of Papua New Guinea (PNG), Simon Sinai, who is a member of G7+ commended the calm and peaceful conduct of the electoral process for the Joint Election.

He commended SIEC for their hard work in making sure that the voters are prepared to participate in the first-ever 2024 Joint Election.

“We have noted that despite being Solomon Islands’ first experience with the Joint Election, there is a high level of awareness and understanding among Solomon Islanders which results in active participation during the voting process.”

The group upon arriving in the country also had the opportunity to observe the election campaign.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Commissioner Jasper Highwood Anisi acknowledged their presence and thanked the observer group for handing over the preliminary report.

“We are so pleased to get the feedback from your team and look forward to seeing where we can go in terms of your recommendations in your report,” he added.

The G7+ is among the 22 election observer groups that were accredited to observe the Joint Election. Twelve of the 22 groups were international and joint international/domestic, while 10 of the groups were domestic observers.

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is an independent Constitutional Electoral Management Body that is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections at the Parliamentary, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council levels.

Chief Electoral Commissioner of Papua New Guinea, Simon Sinai handed over the g7+ Election Observer preliminery report to SIEC Chairlady Taeasi Sanga and Chief Electrol Officer Jasper Highwood Anisi

