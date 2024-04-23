Heat and heat waves

The impacts of heat on population health can be divided into three categories, the likelihood of which would be indicated by the issuing by Met Éireann of a high temperature (yellow / orange / red) warning. In addition, there may be regional, urban/rural or other variations across the country in relation to the severity of a heatwave. Accordingly, the following should be used as a general guide, and there may be instances where public health effects of heat may arise outside the classification applied by Met Éireann. Nonetheless, the following categorisation is intended as a guide to inform the type of advice and action which may be appropriate.