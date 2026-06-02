Minister Calleary visits Co. Monaghan for a number of official openings and sod-turnings

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, today (Tuesday, 2 June 2026) officiated at a number of project openings and sod-turnings across County Monaghan. The projects were funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht and will deliver essential services and support local communities. The total investment of the projects unveiled today by Minister Calleary is over €15.8 million. The Minister’s visit began in Carrickmacross, where he opened the Cloughvalley Sensory Garden and Play Area, funded under the Community Recognition Fund (CRF). This sensory garden and outdoor classroom are serving as a dynamic, living space where the public can connect with nature and engage in hands-on learning. Speaking at the opening, the Minister said:

The Minister then visited Castleblayney Market House to mark the commencement of works on a landmark regeneration project supported by €11.9 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF). The historic Market House will be redeveloped as a multi-use community and cultural hub alongside significant public realm improvements in the town centre. Speaking in Castleblayney, Minister Calleary said:

The Minister then visited Black Island on Lough Muckno where he unveiled a number of refurbishments under the Outdoor Recreation and Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS). The works included; flood mitigation, improved visitor facilities and the development of an outdoor educational space. The Minister then opened refurbishments to the Community Gym and a car park in Aughnamullen, funded under the CLÁR programme, before moving onto Newbliss. At Newbliss Digital Hub, the Minister officially opened a redeveloped remote working and enterprise facility located in the former courthouse building. Supported under the RRDF, the hub now supports 40 jobs and forms part of the Connected Hubs network. Speaking in Newbliss, Minister Calleary said:

The Minister also visited Slí Óige Uí Dhufaigh in Monaghan Town where he turned the sod at the Town and Village Renewal Scheme-funded Motorhome Stopover Amenity. At his final stop, he opened the Ballinode Community Centre. Funding of €500,000 under the 2022 Town and Village Renewal Scheme was provided for the construction of a new, purpose-built community centre in the centre of the village of Ballinode. The Community Centre is a modern, flexible space that meets the current needs of the community while also allowing for future growth and development in the area.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) is a major capital investment programme which seeks to support large-scale, ambitious projects which can achieve sustainable economic and social development in rural areas, directly supporting the objectives of Our Rural Future and the Town Centre First policy. Since the RRDF was established in 2018, funding of over €613 million has been approved for 271 projects nationwide, including almost €42 million for 15 projects across Co. Monaghan. ORIS The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure. It also provides support for the necessary repair, maintenance, enhancement or promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas across Ireland. Since 2020, funding in excess of €4 million has been awarded to Monaghan Co Council for 48 Projects. The Community Recognition Fund The Community Recognition Fund (CRF) was introduced in 2023 to recognise the huge efforts made by communities in welcoming and supporting people coming to Ireland. €100 million was allocated to support cities, towns, and villages across the country. Under the 2023 iteration of the scheme, Monaghan County Council had 8 projects approved worth over €881K. CLÁR CLÁR is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of de-population and/or socio-economic disadvantage and geographic remoteness. Over €3.3 million has been allocated to County Monaghan for 80 projects since 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme The Town and Village Renewal Scheme (TVRS) is one of several measures designed to rejuvenate Ireland's towns and villages. The programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040 as part of “Our Rural Future – Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025”. Since 2016, over €210 million has been allocated to support the delivery of over 1,900 projects nationwide. Of this, Monaghan County Council has been allocated over €9 million in TVRS funding for 82 projects.

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