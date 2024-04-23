Spark Change Lab Debuts with Inaugural Webinar "Supporting Veterans in the Supply Chain"
Innovative Platform Brings Together Industry Experts and Audiences to Generate Real-Time Solutions for Veteran Employment ChallengesCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Change Lab, in partnership with Drive My Way, is proud to announce its first live webinar episode, "Supporting Veterans in the Supply Chain," taking place on May 8th at 2 PM ET. This interactive event aims to discuss and address the challenges veterans face when transitioning from military service to careers in the transportation and supply chain logistics industry.
The live experience will feature a panel of industry experts and veteran advocates, including Daniel Donlon, Senior Advisor of Global Marketing at Indeed, Sgt. Sarah Lee, Founder of Waypoint Vets, Matthew R. Mahoney, EVP of Strategic Initiatives and Development at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Joe Marino, US Army Air Defense Officer and Executive Director of Veterans Florida, and Col. Adam Rocke, President of Client Relations at Katie’s Way Plus.
The panelists will engage in an interactive brainstorming session on behalf of the “client,” David Pike, Director of Recruiting with NFI, to generate actionable solutions that create a more supportive environment for veterans pursuing careers in supply chain logistics.
"We're thrilled to bring together this incredible group of experts to tackle such an important issue," said Beth Potratz, President and CEO of Drive My Way. "At Drive My Way, creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all individuals is one of our core values. We recognize the unique challenges faced by those transitioning from military service and are committed to bringing awareness to these issues and creating actionable solutions so that the supply chain industry can be a place where veterans thrive."
Spark Change Lab, an initiative created by co-founders Leigh Sauter, Angela Mahoney, and Beth Potratz (whose initials inspire the LAB name), is driven by a shared passion for leveraging their diverse skills to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges. “We wanted to create a collaborative environment where we could bring a timely and pressing issue out in the open, have a lively discussion about it, and then get down to the business of what’s needed to make it happen,” said Leigh Sauter.
"At Spark Change Lab, we believe diverse perspectives drive meaningful change," added Angela Colon Mahoney. "By bringing together industry leaders and veteran advocates for our very first lab experience, we aim to generate impactful solutions that will shape the future of veteran support in the transportation industry."
Spark Change Lab will be focusing on a different real-time business issue each month, with a focus on creating actionable solutions to transform the supply chain industry. Registration is open to all interested participants. Attendees will have the opportunity to contribute their ideas and be part of the solution-building process.
To learn more, please visit sparkchangelab.com, and to register for the "Supporting Veterans in the Supply Chain" webinar on May 8th, please visit https://sparkchangelab.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_97pvWbGnSkCwVegZrM7UGg.
About the Spark Change Lab
The Spark Change Lab is an interactive accelerated learning experience that brings together companies and experts to tackle business issues in real time and generate immediate and actionable solutions that will drive positive change within the supply chain. By taking an outside-the-box approach emphasizing people, inspiration, action, evolution, and community, the Lab sparks practical innovation and has a lasting ripple effect on bettering workplaces.
About Drive My Way
Drive My Way is a truck driver recruiting platform completely focused on drivers and their needs. Using proprietary matching technology and dedicated matchmakers, Drive My Way helps professional CDL and non-CDL drivers find ideal jobs, with the vision of empowering truck drivers to live the life they want while doing a job they love. Drive My Way partners with employers to start recruiting for retention, creating meaningful connections for employers to turn into lasting relationships.
