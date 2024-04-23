Submit Release
Soda Demo: Getting Control on Data Quality

Meet Janet and Eric, embodying the roles of a data consumer and data engineer, as they navigate the complexities of ensuring data reliability and quality through real-world scenarios and hands-on examples. 

They’ll showcase how Soda empowers data teams to proactively identify, prevent, and resolve data quality issues. From testing and observing data quality to safeguarding downstream assets, they’ll illustrate how Soda facilitates collaboration and streamlines data quality management processes. 

Come learn how Soda’s all-in-one platform can transform the way you handle data quality and unleash its full potential.

Interested in learning more about Soda? Meet them in person in San Diego this June at Data Governance & Information Quality (DGIQ) Conference, the world’s most comprehensive event dedicated entirely to Data Governance and Information Quality.

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Quality on September 18, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.

