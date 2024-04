Collibra Demo: Make Data-Driven Decisions With Collibra Data Quality & Observability

Download the slides here >>

Modern stacks are complicated, making it hard to keep track of data quality.

Luckily, there’s a solution. Collibra Data Quality & Observability monitors data quality and data pipeline reliability to help you rapidly remediate anomalies.

Join Hariprasad Ashwene, Senior Sales Engineer, at Collibra, to see how Collibra Data Quality & Observability leverages machine learning to generate adaptive checks and rules that proactively identify data quality issues across a variety of databases, files and data streams. Predictive, continuous, and self-service data quality helps rule writers focus on high-impact tasks such as eliminating the root causes of data errors, and helps business users access high quality data for their analytics and AI modeling work.

He’ll explore how to:

Get started with Collibra Data Quality & Observability

Create data quality rules using AI/ML

Identify quality issues that traditional rule engines would miss

We hope to see you at the next DATAVERSITY Demo Day – Data Quality on September 18, 2024! Register to join us. Check out all upcoming DATAVERSITY Demo Days here.